Tragic Details About Gal Gadot

The wrath of Joss Whedon was no match for the force of ridicule Gal Gadot received over her infamous 2020 "Imagine" video. If you don't know what we're talking about, let us catch you up: In March 2020, just days after the U.S. went into lockdown in fear of the ever-worsening COVID-19 pandemic, Gadot posted a video to Instagram, where she and a handful of Hollywood's biggest stars — Pedro Pascal, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, and Mark Ruffalo, to name a few — sang John Lennon's 1971 hit "Imagine," in a broken, a cappella style.

Advertisement

What was supposed to evoke an uplifting sense of togetherness in a turbulent time was rather received as tone-deaf, self-serving Hollywood nonsense. The comments on her video may have been worse than the video itself. "Is this actually a Saturday Night Live skit?" one commenter wrote, while another said, "This is one of the worst things to come out of the coronavirus." One comment even brutally suggested that "this video raised the deathtoll [sic]."

In the aftermath, Gadot's comments on her controversial video included a fervent defense, telling Vanity Fair, "I had nothing but good intentions, and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world." She later changed her position on the matter, telling InStyle in 2022: "It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"

Advertisement