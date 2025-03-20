Carrie Underwood's Over-The-Top Opry 100 Dress Doesn't Do Her Killer Body Justice
Carrie Underwood opted against her usual leggy look for a much more modest, elegant gown for the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary on March 19, 2025. Her performance was a touching tribute to Randy Travis, and after her performance, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Travis, the singer of the legendary "Forever and Ever Amen" anthem, tragically suffered a stroke in 2013, leaving him with limited verbal skills. Viewers were blown away when Underwood approached Travis with the mic and he delivered the final "Amen," of the performance. Does anyone have tissues?
The country superstar's styling nearly took away from the heartfelt moment, as it strays so far from Underwood's usual glam that we couldn't help but pause. The floor-length gown is sheer so we can still get a glimpse of those Amazonian legs, but the wide corset and shape of the skirt aren't doing the fitness guru many favors. The overworked fabric makes the silhouette look too blocky, and it appears that the garment is in dire need of some tailoring to Underwood's specific measurements. The dress is certainly ornate enough for the occasion, but unfortunately, rather than Carrie wearing the gown, it looks more like it's wearing her.
Carrie Underwood is always flaunting her athletic body
Regardless of the stray from her usual style, there are some positives to the ensemble. Underwood looked gorgeous as she wore her golden locks down with dangly black earrings to accessorize, flowing cohesively with the gold accents riddled throughout the gown.
Carrie Underwood's Opry 100 gown was all the more surprising when you realize that she hardly ever wears outfits that cover her amazing legs. She's certainly transformed since she first graced our screens on the "American Idol" stage in 2005.For instance, a few years ago when she wore a sequin two-piece to the 2023 CMT awards, her legs easily looked like they could crush watermelons. Even her fashion flops are bound to involve her legs in some way, like the cheap denim look she donned on "Good Morning America" to announce her return to the "American Idol" stage in August 2024.
The "Before He Cheats" songstress knows her gams are so admired that she decided to grace us all with her coveted leg day routine. She posted a video to Instagram with her trainer, Eve Overland, and detailed the partner workout that's become a staple in her fitness routine.