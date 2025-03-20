Carrie Underwood's Over-The-Top Opry 100 Dress Doesn't Do Her Killer Body Justice

Carrie Underwood opted against her usual leggy look for a much more modest, elegant gown for the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary on March 19, 2025. Her performance was a touching tribute to Randy Travis, and after her performance, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Travis, the singer of the legendary "Forever and Ever Amen" anthem, tragically suffered a stroke in 2013, leaving him with limited verbal skills. Viewers were blown away when Underwood approached Travis with the mic and he delivered the final "Amen," of the performance. Does anyone have tissues?

The country superstar's styling nearly took away from the heartfelt moment, as it strays so far from Underwood's usual glam that we couldn't help but pause. The floor-length gown is sheer so we can still get a glimpse of those Amazonian legs, but the wide corset and shape of the skirt aren't doing the fitness guru many favors. The overworked fabric makes the silhouette look too blocky, and it appears that the garment is in dire need of some tailoring to Underwood's specific measurements. The dress is certainly ornate enough for the occasion, but unfortunately, rather than Carrie wearing the gown, it looks more like it's wearing her.