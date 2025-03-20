Trump's Declaration Of Independence Brag Has Everyone Stating The Obvious
President Donald Trump has surprised people once again by having the Declaration of Independence installed in a framed case inside the Oval Office. Many people were then surprised all over again to learn that Trump might not realize it's not the real Declaration of Independence. Either that, or Trump is attempting to brag about something that isn't true, which, given his recent efforts to protect his fragile ego with a whiny social media meltdown, doesn't seem off-brand.
On March 18, the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of Trump in the Oval Office taking a break from signing controversial executive orders to enjoy gazing at the supposedly real historical document, with no written indication in his post that it's a copy. Divisive White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemingly claimed that it was the authentic document. "The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President's request," Leavitt said in a statement (via the Associated Press). "It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved."
Trump even welcomed Laura Ingraham into the Oval Office to show her the document, and claimed: "Here is the Declaration of Independence. They asked that this be done. It's never been up — it's been in the vaults for many, many decades." The only problem is, it's clearly not the original document. As the AP pointed out, the actual Declaration of Independence is incredibly faded due to its age and is displayed at the National Archives. The version in Trump's office is much clearer, with more legible writing.
The fact that Donald Trump is displaying a copy of the historic document hasn't gone unnoticed
While the video may not have been one of Lauren Ingraham's most awkward moments, it was an awkward moment caught on camera of the president . As soon as Donald Trump started boasting about having the Declaration of Independence installed in his office, many online began weighing in about how obvious it is that he's got a copy and not the original. "Wait hold up is Trump really playing it off like that's the real Declaration of Independence that they let him hang up in the Oval Office?" one critic on X wrote, alongside a laughing emoji, adding, "You gotta be a real moron to fall for this s*** and clearly @IngrahamAngle is that moron."
"Trump actually thinks he has the original Declaration of Independence in his greasy fake tan hands?" one X user wrote, while another commented, "Imagine how pissed off Nicolas Cage would be if he found out Donald Trump was using the original Declaration of Independence as an office decoration." In fact, Nicolas Cage and his Declaration of Independence-stealing character from the "National Treasure" franchise made many appearances in the ongoing commentary mocking Trump's seemingly false claims.
Interestingly, the Associated Press reports that the copy of the Declaration of Independence isn't the only major Oval Office redesign he's added to the famed room. Trump has also installed portraits of George Washington and Andrew Jackson and a special call button he can press whenever he wants someone to bring him a Diet Coke. Additionally, he revealed to Laura Ingraham that he's had golden cherubs added to the doorways. "It's angels. They say angels bring good luck, and we need a lot of luck in this country with what they've done over the last four years," Trump explained.