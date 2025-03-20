Trump's Declaration Of Independence Brag Has Everyone Stating The Obvious

President Donald Trump has surprised people once again by having the Declaration of Independence installed in a framed case inside the Oval Office. Many people were then surprised all over again to learn that Trump might not realize it's not the real Declaration of Independence. Either that, or Trump is attempting to brag about something that isn't true, which, given his recent efforts to protect his fragile ego with a whiny social media meltdown, doesn't seem off-brand.

On March 18, the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of Trump in the Oval Office taking a break from signing controversial executive orders to enjoy gazing at the supposedly real historical document, with no written indication in his post that it's a copy. Divisive White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemingly claimed that it was the authentic document. "The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President's request," Leavitt said in a statement (via the Associated Press). "It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved."

The Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a6ircUPmsu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

Trump even welcomed Laura Ingraham into the Oval Office to show her the document, and claimed: "Here is the Declaration of Independence. They asked that this be done. It's never been up — it's been in the vaults for many, many decades." The only problem is, it's clearly not the original document. As the AP pointed out, the actual Declaration of Independence is incredibly faded due to its age and is displayed at the National Archives. The version in Trump's office is much clearer, with more legible writing.