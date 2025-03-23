Heartbreaking Details About Naya Rivera's Son After Her Death

Nearly five years after the tragic death of "Glee" star Naya Rivera, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey sat down with People to talk about losing her and revealed the effects it has had on their son Josey Dorsey. Rivera drowned while taking their son out on a rental boat to go fishing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

The outlet reported that Josey was nervous about swimming in the windy weather but that his mom encouraged him. Josey recalled to his dad that the boat started floating off and Rivera told him to go after it. By the time he got to the boat, it was too late for his mom. Ryan told People, "He said that the last thing she said was his name, and then she went under, and he didn't see her anymore." However, the police reported that Rivera's last moment was a final heroic act.

Josey, who is now 9 years old, has repeatedly told his father that he feels like he didn't do enough to save his mom, with Ryan revealing that something Josey has "said over and over is that he was trying to find a life raft, and there was a rope, but there was a big spider on the rope, and he was too scared to throw it." It's a gut wrenching detail, especially given the fact that Josey was only 4 years old at the time. Thankfully Ryan said, "I keep reassuring him, 'Buddy, that rope wasn't going to be long enough.'"

