Michelle Obama Takes A Jab At Hypocritical Praise For RFK Jr.'s Healthy Eating Crusade
When she skipped out on Donald Trump's second inauguration, it proved that Michelle Obama isn't changing her mind about him anytime soon. It's no surprise that the former first lady isn't a fan of Trump. But, her recent remarks prove that she's also not pleased with how hypocritical many folks' response to the new administration is compared to how they treated her.
Back in 2010, during Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle launched her "Let's Move!" campaign. The initiative targeted making kids healthier — a goal that she believed everyone would support. Unfortunately, like mostly anything Michelle does, folks turned this seemingly unarguably positive objective into a divisive topic. Michelle opened up about this during her March 20 appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast "Not Gonna Lie." Michelle explained why she believed helping kids eat healthier and get more exercise was the perfect cause for her as first lady. "I thought this should be something that everyone should be able to get behind, creating a healthier generation," she explained. "I thought 'there's no way that anyone is gonna take issue with trying to make school lunches healthier, getting kids more active,' really just trying to make the next generation healthier than ours. And boy, was I wrong." And, Michelle wasn't afraid to call out Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, for what a different reaction he's gotten for very similar goals.
The similarities between RFK Jr.'s plans and Michelle's aren't lost on her
It's easy to see why Michelle Obama would have been disappointed by the mixed reaction her passion for improving children's health received from the public. Yet, it seems that watching the same people who criticized her praise RFK Jr. for doing something similar may make this even more frustrating. His plan to "make America healthy again" and target improving school lunches has had everyone comparing RFK Jr.'s goals to Michelle's. Michelle called the negative reaction her initiative received "really interesting in these times with the current Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is now saying some of the same things that I was saying." She added that this seemingly indisputably worthy goal "became a partisan issue."
Surely Michelle has come to expect things she supports to be made political, whether they should be or not. Similarly, we have come to expect her to stay classy and above name calling when discussing folks on the other side of politics. Even so, the fact that Michelle was able to point out the hypocrisy of criticism she has received in the past shows just how needlessly divisive things really are and how exasperating this surely is for folks who are trying to make the world a better place.