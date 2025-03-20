Michelle Obama Takes A Jab At Hypocritical Praise For RFK Jr.'s Healthy Eating Crusade

When she skipped out on Donald Trump's second inauguration, it proved that Michelle Obama isn't changing her mind about him anytime soon. It's no surprise that the former first lady isn't a fan of Trump. But, her recent remarks prove that she's also not pleased with how hypocritical many folks' response to the new administration is compared to how they treated her.

Advertisement

Back in 2010, during Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle launched her "Let's Move!" campaign. The initiative targeted making kids healthier — a goal that she believed everyone would support. Unfortunately, like mostly anything Michelle does, folks turned this seemingly unarguably positive objective into a divisive topic. Michelle opened up about this during her March 20 appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast "Not Gonna Lie." Michelle explained why she believed helping kids eat healthier and get more exercise was the perfect cause for her as first lady. "I thought this should be something that everyone should be able to get behind, creating a healthier generation," she explained. "I thought 'there's no way that anyone is gonna take issue with trying to make school lunches healthier, getting kids more active,' really just trying to make the next generation healthier than ours. And boy, was I wrong." And, Michelle wasn't afraid to call out Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, for what a different reaction he's gotten for very similar goals.

Advertisement