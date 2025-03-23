Inside Fox Anchor Liz Claman And MSNBC Editor Jeff Kepnes' Relationship Before Their Divorce

After 24 years of marriage, in February 2025, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman and MSNBC "Morning Joe" managing editor Jeff Kepnes went their separate ways. The two journalists first met while working together at a local news station in Boston and got married in 1999. The "Claman Countdown" host and MSNBC managing editor also share two children, Julian and Gabrielle Kepnes. The former couple have not publicly commented on their parting ways, but it was a source close to them that confirmed to Page Six that Claman and Kepnes' relationship was heading to Splitsville.

The insider disclosed that the "award-winning media power couple [had] quietly separated in 2023" following a lack of spark in their relationship, which gradually got worse over time. Claman and Kepnes tried to keep their relationship mostly private and hardly shared any personal details on their social media pages. But viewers of Claman's news show suspected that something in the journalists' relationship was wrong when they noticed Claman had stopped wearing her wedding ring. Though they're separated, information on whether they've filed for divorce has not been publicized.