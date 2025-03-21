Lauren Sánchez's Cryptic Social Media Posts Hint At Trouble In Paradise With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez may be having second thoughts before her man sends her to space. She and Jeff Bezos have been together since around 2019 when Bezos hired Sánchez to film footage for his company, Blue Origin, from a helicopter.

In February 2025, Sánchez took to Instagram to express the struggles of her rocky year. "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air ... Here's to flying farther than we ever imagined," she wrote alongside a selfie of her in a chopper. Seems a little on the nose if you ask us. More recently, after her suspicious Valentine's Day post, the award-winning author has resorted to sharing cryptic quotes on social media — possibly hinting at some turmoil in her life and relationship.

In March 2025, she posted a Bob Goff quote to Instagram, which read, "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in our lives won't have titles until much later." She finished off the post by simply using a heart emoji for the caption. Later that month, Sánchez shared a Nicole Avant quote to her Instagram Story which in part said, "We can't banish evil. We can't hide from misery. We all inevitably endure trauma and pain. ... We have to learn to swim through trauma so that we don't drown: we have to live — and live fully — for all of those who can't." Sánchez added, "Love this," with a heart emoji. Should that be added to the list of signs Sánchez and Bezos' relationship has an expiration date?

