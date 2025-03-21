Tim Walz Humiliates Fox News' Jesse Watters For His Super Weird Take On Men Eating Soup

Toxic masculinity takes many forms these days: gaslighting, aggression, and telling other men what foods make them look slightly too feminine when they eat. Fox News anchor Jesse Waters expressed his "rules for men" during a broadcast of "The Five" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The rant came after Tim Walz claimed that MAGA supporters focused entirely too much on his masculinity during his and Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign. Regarding his rules, Watters first stated that they were to be taken with a grain of salt, but regardless, "Don't eat soup in public, you don't cross your legs, you don't drink from a straw because of how your lips purse, it's very effeminate." Thank you, all-knowing deity of masculinity.

Watters: I have rules for men. Like you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. And you don't drink from a straw. His excuse was I was drinking a milk shake. Again, you shouldn't be drinking a milk shake. Milk shakes are for kids. pic.twitter.com/ftQ7Pq7SdP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

Walz got his hands on the clip and took to X, formerly Twitter, to throw in his two cents. "There's nothing weird about Jesse Waters secretly enjoying a bowl of soup alone in the dark." We couldn't have said it any better ourselves.