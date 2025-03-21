Tim Walz Humiliates Fox News' Jesse Watters For His Super Weird Take On Men Eating Soup
Toxic masculinity takes many forms these days: gaslighting, aggression, and telling other men what foods make them look slightly too feminine when they eat. Fox News anchor Jesse Waters expressed his "rules for men" during a broadcast of "The Five" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
The rant came after Tim Walz claimed that MAGA supporters focused entirely too much on his masculinity during his and Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign. Regarding his rules, Watters first stated that they were to be taken with a grain of salt, but regardless, "Don't eat soup in public, you don't cross your legs, you don't drink from a straw because of how your lips purse, it's very effeminate." Thank you, all-knowing deity of masculinity.
Watters: I have rules for men. Like you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. And you don't drink from a straw. His excuse was I was drinking a milk shake. Again, you shouldn't be drinking a milk shake. Milk shakes are for kids. pic.twitter.com/ftQ7Pq7SdP
Walz got his hands on the clip and took to X, formerly Twitter, to throw in his two cents. "There's nothing weird about Jesse Waters secretly enjoying a bowl of soup alone in the dark." We couldn't have said it any better ourselves.
Many have poked fun at Watters insane take
When the public was graced with the clip of Jesse Watters explaining his rules for men, the memes practically wrote themselves. Multiple pics of Donald Trump drinking out of straws resurfaced (interestingly, Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 to end the use of paper straws). One user posted a snap of Watters himself using a straw on X, asking, "@JesseBWatters this you?" Seems awfully hypocritical to us. Many people agreed and even called Watters out for previous expressions of toxic masculinity, like the shady way he courted his now-wife, Emma, by letting the air out of her tires so she'd have to get a ride from him or when he made a lewd joke about Ivanka Trump on air.
During the "The Five" broadcast, Watters went on to mention how adults shouldn't be drinking milkshakes and men waving with both hands is basically the equivalent of doing a girlish little dance. Needless to say, the trolls had a field day. "Jesse Watters is such a whiney, little, effeminate, beta... I wish I could [tell] him that straight to his face while drinking a milkshake out of a straw, but like seductively. The kids call that 'rizz', I think," one user joked. Another quipped, "Jesse Watters retreating to his private eating closet to have soup and a milkshake."