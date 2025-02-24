Fox News' Jesse Watters Once Made A Lewd Joke About Ivanka Trump & No One Was Laughing
In 2017, Fox News host Jesse Watters made a sexually charged joke about Ivanka Trump on-air and apparently thought everyone would find it hilarious. According to CBS News, Watters' remarks were in response to an audience that was upset with Ivanka for standing up for her father, Donald Trump, while she was speaking at the Women 20 summit in Berlin. Watters said about the incident, "I don't really get what's going on here, but I really like the way she was holding that microphone." In the clip captured by CNN, Watters made sure to wear an impish grin and cup his hand in a suspiciously sexual manner, appearing to try and get his co-hosts in on the joke. Per Don Lemon on CNN, Watters later denied making any orally fixated allusions and gave the eloquent excuse that "during the break we were commenting on Ivanka's voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This is in no way a joke about anything else."
CNN had Kayleigh McEnany on with Lemon to try and defend Watters, with her saying that she "watched that comment" and "saw nothing inappropriate." Regardless, Watters uttered the mistake on Donald's preferred news network and was swiftly punished. At the end of the broadcast, CNN noted that Watters announced that he was going on vacation with his family immediately (presumably excluding his mom, given that he confessed that his own mother didn't invite him over for Thanksgiving).
Jesse Watters has a history of on-camera cringe
Jesse Watters later proved that he still did not have the restraint to keep his questionable thoughts to himself. In 2022, while on Fox's "The Five," a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Watters detailing his weird past with his current wife. Watters said, "When I was first trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did was, uh, let the air out of her tires." Watters continued, "She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car." Watters then went on to admit that his wife was unaware of this scheme.
It would also be important to note that Watters and DiGiovine have a very messy relationship timeline. They met as co-workers at Fox and engaged in an affair before becoming real-life partners, with Watters eventually divorcing his wife at the time, Noelle Inguagiato. Strangely, his dicey flirtation method was met with laughter by his fellow co-hosts who did not seem to have an issue with the horrifying meet cute. But the story of him meeting his new wife definitely creeped out the internet. One user spoke for us all when they posted, "Unbelievable! There are so many things wrong here including being 'cheered' on by his colleagues." Given Watters history, we (reluctantly) can't wait to report on the next bad 'joke' that rolls out of his mouth.