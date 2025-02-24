Fox News' Jesse Watters Once Made A Lewd Joke About Ivanka Trump & No One Was Laughing

In 2017, Fox News host Jesse Watters made a sexually charged joke about Ivanka Trump on-air and apparently thought everyone would find it hilarious. According to CBS News, Watters' remarks were in response to an audience that was upset with Ivanka for standing up for her father, Donald Trump, while she was speaking at the Women 20 summit in Berlin. Watters said about the incident, "I don't really get what's going on here, but I really like the way she was holding that microphone." In the clip captured by CNN, Watters made sure to wear an impish grin and cup his hand in a suspiciously sexual manner, appearing to try and get his co-hosts in on the joke. Per Don Lemon on CNN, Watters later denied making any orally fixated allusions and gave the eloquent excuse that "during the break we were commenting on Ivanka's voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This is in no way a joke about anything else."

CNN had Kayleigh McEnany on with Lemon to try and defend Watters, with her saying that she "watched that comment" and "saw nothing inappropriate." Regardless, Watters uttered the mistake on Donald's preferred news network and was swiftly punished. At the end of the broadcast, CNN noted that Watters announced that he was going on vacation with his family immediately (presumably excluding his mom, given that he confessed that his own mother didn't invite him over for Thanksgiving).