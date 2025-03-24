The Bizarre Half-And-Half Dress We're Hoping Sarah Huckabee Sanders Never Wears Again
Between 2017 and 2019, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' face was often plastered on television as she delivered daily press briefings while serving as the White House's press secretary. Huckabee Sanders' tenure there was marred by numerous controversial moments, and by some terrible ensembles! There's a laundry list of Sanders' outfits that completely missed the mark, but one dress we hope the 47th Arkansas governor never repeats is a half-and-half pink and red dress she wore to the Capitol in March 2023.
The Governor visited the Capitol to sign an executive order concerning the response and recovery efforts following severe weather in Arkansas. Sanders wore a long-sleeve, ankle-length, half-pink half-red dress with lined pleats throughout. Not only was the split-colored dress style outdated, but Sanders did not do an excellent job of styling it. An outfit of this manner should be paired with an updo, exposing the neck and leaving room for jewelry to also have a moment to shine. Instead, the former White House Press Secretary wore her hair down — if her hair were curled, that could have possibly elevated her dress.
When Sanders shared the image of her in this dress on social media, one X user criticized the look saying, "Why did you wear a parachute," to which another X user replied, "Hot air balloon was at the cleaners."
This wasn't the first time Sarah wore this dress
March 2023 isn't the first time Sarah Huckabee Sanders pulled the half-and-half number out of her closet. Two months before wearing it at the Capitol, the dress made an appearance at the Governor's Mansion on Martin Luther King Day. Her hair was also left straight down — which seems to be her go-to hairstyle — and because her makeup and jewelry were minimalistic, the entire outfit fell flat. Though the dress is outdated, and the bright colors didn't match either occasion for which Sanders attended, it could be a golden look if she found a way to dress it up. This 2023 aesthetic, however, was unfortunately not Sanders' worst.
While serving as the White House press secretary, she also pulled out some questionable choices including a loose crossline shirtdress and a plum (yes, the fruit) patterned dress, neither of which was very flattering, which was often the topic of conversation. Since leaving the White House, she has lost a significant amount of weight, yet, her fashion sense mostly remains the same. It should be noted, however, that what Sanders weighs was never the issue, but rather how she chose to dress herself. And, understandably, the politician has bigger fish to fry than serving looks, but it never hurts to put extra effort into dressing nicely.