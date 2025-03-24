The Bizarre Half-And-Half Dress We're Hoping Sarah Huckabee Sanders Never Wears Again

Between 2017 and 2019, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' face was often plastered on television as she delivered daily press briefings while serving as the White House's press secretary. Huckabee Sanders' tenure there was marred by numerous controversial moments, and by some terrible ensembles! There's a laundry list of Sanders' outfits that completely missed the mark, but one dress we hope the 47th Arkansas governor never repeats is a half-and-half pink and red dress she wore to the Capitol in March 2023.

The Governor visited the Capitol to sign an executive order concerning the response and recovery efforts following severe weather in Arkansas. Sanders wore a long-sleeve, ankle-length, half-pink half-red dress with lined pleats throughout. Not only was the split-colored dress style outdated, but Sanders did not do an excellent job of styling it. An outfit of this manner should be paired with an updo, exposing the neck and leaving room for jewelry to also have a moment to shine. Instead, the former White House Press Secretary wore her hair down — if her hair were curled, that could have possibly elevated her dress.

When Sanders shared the image of her in this dress on social media, one X user criticized the look saying, "Why did you wear a parachute," to which another X user replied, "Hot air balloon was at the cleaners."

