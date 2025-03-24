Tomi Lahren's Eyebrows Are So Overdrawn, Even Her Opinions Look Subtle

It's rare to see what Tomi Lahren looks like makeup-free. Since the conservative commentator is often addressing millions of viewers around the country, of course she'd want to spend significant time glamming herself up for her audience. The problem is she's been giving a bit too much attention to her eyebrows, which are becoming increasingly hard to look past. It's no secret that her eyebrows aren't always natural, something she once casually admitted herself. But she seems intent on letting the world know they're drawn in as well by making her eyebrows as thick and dark as possible, just in case viewers might miss them.

A few of the Fox News host's critics, who might look for any opportunity to tear her down a peg, have even tried pointing out what might be her biggest makeup mishap. "Her eyebrows look like they've given up," one poster commented on Reddit. On a separate Reddit thread, another poster tried bringing attention to her eyebrow tattoos, although sometimes they need little help getting attention on their own. "I mean ... it's like she's covering up the arch of her brows with makeup (or maybe plucking? can't tell), and only filling in a straight line .... which are her 'eyebrows,'" the poster said. However, not everyone had the same thoughts. "I hate her but her brows aren't that bad," another poster wrote. "She has many other qualities (looks or otherwise) that I would criticize before her brows."

