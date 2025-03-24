Tomi Lahren's Eyebrows Are So Overdrawn, Even Her Opinions Look Subtle
It's rare to see what Tomi Lahren looks like makeup-free. Since the conservative commentator is often addressing millions of viewers around the country, of course she'd want to spend significant time glamming herself up for her audience. The problem is she's been giving a bit too much attention to her eyebrows, which are becoming increasingly hard to look past. It's no secret that her eyebrows aren't always natural, something she once casually admitted herself. But she seems intent on letting the world know they're drawn in as well by making her eyebrows as thick and dark as possible, just in case viewers might miss them.
A few of the Fox News host's critics, who might look for any opportunity to tear her down a peg, have even tried pointing out what might be her biggest makeup mishap. "Her eyebrows look like they've given up," one poster commented on Reddit. On a separate Reddit thread, another poster tried bringing attention to her eyebrow tattoos, although sometimes they need little help getting attention on their own. "I mean ... it's like she's covering up the arch of her brows with makeup (or maybe plucking? can't tell), and only filling in a straight line .... which are her 'eyebrows,'" the poster said. However, not everyone had the same thoughts. "I hate her but her brows aren't that bad," another poster wrote. "She has many other qualities (looks or otherwise) that I would criticize before her brows."
What Tomi Lahren had to say about her eyebrows
Tomi Lahren has gone through such a transformation that experts have had to weigh in to address plastic surgery rumors. But what you might not know about Lahren is that her eyebrows have gone through a bit of a metamorphosis too. Ironically, she might've shown just how much they've changed in an Instagram post. There, she posted a picture of herself in high school and compared it to a picture of herself when she was much older.
The purpose of the photo was to prove that she hadn't changed much at all over the years. But her eyebrows could've been left out of the conversation since they weren't exactly the same. She acknowledged that in another Instagram post where she did a similar photo comparison. "Alright I'll play. P.S. yes I barely had eyebrows and I still barely have eyebrows," she said.
At the same time, however, Lahren doesn't necessarily hide the true nature of her eyebrows. She's posted pictures of her past self without makeup, not only to show how comfortable she is being all-natural, but to serve as an inspiration to younger women everywhere. "And ladies, I hope you see this and know that beauty isn't about your hair, makeup, eyebrows, weight, or any of it," she wrote in her Instagram picture. "Beauty radiates when you have the confidence to stand up for and love yourself regardless of who tries to pull you down."