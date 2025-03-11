Thomas Markle Roasts Daughter Meghan So Bad Even Her Worst Critics Will Wince

Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" hasn't been getting a whole lot of love. There were plenty of moments in Meghan's Netflix show that rubbed people the wrong way, and they made their dislike clear through scathing social media posts and blistering IMDb reviews. To make matters worse, even the Duchess of Sussex's family members publicly criticized her work. During a March 2025 chat with the Daily Mail, in which he was characteristically frank, Meghan's estranged dad, Thomas Markle Sr., made it clear that he understood all the hate surrounding her latest project.

After the lighting director openly admitted that he hadn't actually bothered to tune into his daughter's show, he proclaimed that cooking shows were generally a rather dull affair that could only be made interesting with a genuine, interesting host. However, Thomas didn't believe that his estranged daughter fit the bill, asserting simply, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic." He continued, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed."

Claiming that he could read Meghan like a book, Thomas felt that "she [was] faking it for the cameras." Thomas even believed his famous daughter would have fared far better if she wasn't trying to put on a facade of perfection. Even Meghan's brother, Thomas Markle Jr., weighed in on her controversial new show in a separate interview and delivered a similarly brutal review. Speaking to "Talk TV" in March 2025, Thomas Jr. confessed that he found the opening of the series excruciatingly boring. Additionally, he reckoned that the premise was pretty ironic considering she supposedly never cooked for the Markle family growing up.

