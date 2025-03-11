Thomas Markle Roasts Daughter Meghan So Bad Even Her Worst Critics Will Wince
Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" hasn't been getting a whole lot of love. There were plenty of moments in Meghan's Netflix show that rubbed people the wrong way, and they made their dislike clear through scathing social media posts and blistering IMDb reviews. To make matters worse, even the Duchess of Sussex's family members publicly criticized her work. During a March 2025 chat with the Daily Mail, in which he was characteristically frank, Meghan's estranged dad, Thomas Markle Sr., made it clear that he understood all the hate surrounding her latest project.
After the lighting director openly admitted that he hadn't actually bothered to tune into his daughter's show, he proclaimed that cooking shows were generally a rather dull affair that could only be made interesting with a genuine, interesting host. However, Thomas didn't believe that his estranged daughter fit the bill, asserting simply, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic." He continued, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed."
Claiming that he could read Meghan like a book, Thomas felt that "she [was] faking it for the cameras." Thomas even believed his famous daughter would have fared far better if she wasn't trying to put on a facade of perfection. Even Meghan's brother, Thomas Markle Jr., weighed in on her controversial new show in a separate interview and delivered a similarly brutal review. Speaking to "Talk TV" in March 2025, Thomas Jr. confessed that he found the opening of the series excruciatingly boring. Additionally, he reckoned that the premise was pretty ironic considering she supposedly never cooked for the Markle family growing up.
Her estranged brother also thinks Meghan Markle is fake
During Thomas Markle Jr.'s interview with "Talk TV," host Kevin O'Sullivan asked whether he agreed with the criticism that Meghan Markle came across as disingenuous in her new Netflix show. Of course, Thomas Jr. concurred wholeheartedly, professing that she was trying (and failing) to make herself seem like a warm, caring, and thoughtful person while ignoring the fact that audiences already knew she would never extend the same consideration to her own family. Although he has never shied away from poking fun at his estranged sister publicly, "With Love, Meghan" stirred up different feelings for him.
As Thomas Jr. acknowledged, "This is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her." Unfortunately, he echoed the general public sentiment with his harsh words since many social media commenters also found the show to be painfully dull. One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip from "With Love, Meghan" and snarked, "I'm so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag...then label it. The people's Martha Stewart!"
Meanwhile, another commentator dressed up as the Duchess of Sussex to poke fun at her apparent attempts at relatability and joked that even her so-called homegrown ingredients were actually store-bought groceries. Unfortunately, the former "Suits" star didn't get any points for originality either, as one user found that a pasta recipe she shared on the show likely came from Stewart about a decade ago. If all of this wasn't bad enough, Meghan has been accused of copying several people with her Netflix show and her As Ever brand.