5 Rumors About Kelly Ripa We Couldn't Ignore

Kelly Ripa has spent her life in the spotlight, surrounded by rumors. Between her decades hosting "Live" and her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," she has disclosed quite a bit of personal info over the years. Ripa's confessions are sometimes deemed inappropriate by audiences, making it perplexing that there are any facets of her life that remain murky enough to generate rumors.

Advertisement

In addition, the true stories are usually stranger than fiction. For instance, in a 2000 "Live" episode, a psychic correctly guessed that Ripa was pregnant before she'd even told her boss. With such extraordinary things happening in her real life, it's amazing that people still find things to speculate about.

While rumors can be a tiresome aspect of fame, after a lengthy career in the public eye, Ripa is aware of how these wild tales start. "Context is almost always overlooked," she wrote in her book, "Live Wire." "Something repeated often enough becomes the truth." Let's take a look at some of the nagging rumors that Ripa refuted over the years, including claims involving plastic surgery, her career, and her sex life.

Advertisement