Meghan Markle Destroys Chances Of Being Relatable With Pricey Glimpse At Sad Beige Wardrobe

Here's a pro tip for celebrities who want to come across as relatable and down-to-earth to their fans: don't promote expensive clothing like it's nothing. Meghan Markle clearly didn't get that memo, because she recently shared a link on her Instagram Story to her Shop My profile featuring items she wears, so her followers could purchase them. "A little shopping to start the week," she captioned, like she was sending her fans on a simple Target run. Instead, she sent them to online stores where all the items are expensive.

The first item on the list is for a linen shirt from Reformation that will set you back $128. For just a plain white, button-up shirt. Some items are more affordable — one cotton oversized tee from Madewell is only $52, which is at least in the two-digit range. But then there's a Heidi Merrick silk dress in ivory that costs $1,350.00. To add insult to injury, there's a disclaimer on the product pages of Markle's site that reads, "The products featured here may contain affiliate links." This means that if people click on those links and buy the products, Markle may get a cut of the profits for driving consumers to the websites. The rich get richer.

The majority of the items also have zero color. There's no brightness to any of it, instead focusing on the beige, white, and black shades, or the occasional muted blue. If you're going to spend that kind of money on clothes, you should at least be able to get it in various colors. This comes across as yet another failed attempt of Markle opening up with fans that totally backfired.

