Donald Trump Hints Barron Was Responsible For 2024 Election Win With Advice For Kamala Harris
Winners usually hold onto their secret formulas, but Donald Trump dropped a coy hint that one piece of advice he was willing to offer Kamala Harris on her future political career may have been wisdom he inherited from his son Barron Trump. When Donald was interviewed aboard Air Force One by OutKick founder Clay Travis, Travis asked him if he had advice for Harris given the rumors that she might run to become the governor of California. Donald first grumbled his approval, telling OutKick, "I'd let her run." Then, after saying he didn't want to offer political advice, he offered a telling bit that made us think of Barron, saying, "One thing she's gotta do, she's gotta start doing interviews." He of course couldn't resist also taking a swipe at Joe Biden, adding, "During the COVID thing, [Biden] did no interviews, and he got away with it because of COVID."
Back in 2024, in an interview with Fox News, Donald revealed that Barron was a major player in helping his dad attract Gen Z voters by advising him to sit down for interviews on trendy podcasts. Donald told the outlet, "He tells me about all the 'hot' guys, people I've never heard of [for podcasts] ... " And it appeared that Barron's advice for this dad (and Harris, should she take it) was right. According to Fast Company, podcasting was a large reason that Republicans, and Donald, won the election, because it allowed them to specifically target young men, like Barron, who Donald was trying to reach.
Trump made a tour of podcasts to win in 2024
Barron Trump was seemingly plugged into all the best bro-casts, and the evidence is in all of the male-hosted podcasts that Donald Trump stopped by on his way to win the 2024 election. With the "Joe Rogan Experience" being one of the most popular podcasts in the world, Barron advising his dad to drop by was a huge win. Kamala Harris didn't end up going on Rogan's show. One observant user on X, formerly known as Twitter, even provided historical context about Donald's appearance, posting, "This was the podcast election. Every time media shifts, politics changes. Nixon v Kennedy: Television defined the election. Trump v Kamala: Podcasts. She should have gone on Rogan. It might not have tipped it, but you have to play the game on the field."
Donald also stopped by the "Six Feet Under" podcast to chat politics with former wrestler Mark Calaway, the "Flagrant" podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz, and "This Past Weekend" with comedian Theo Von, amongst others. But it was Donald's controversial, but Barron-approved, sit down with streamer Adin Ross that really rustled some feathers. According to NBC News, Ross' racist, homophobic, and antisemitic remarks got him booted from the streaming platform Twitch, but that didn't stop Barron from giving his dad the go-ahead, with Donald telling Ross, "My sons told me about you. They told me about how big — Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big'" (via Newsweek). Despite the reputation, Barron was right again, with their streaming conversation reaching 500,000 viewers. We're not sure Harris will be sitting down with such controversial figures, but she's not a novice to the podcasting medium — in October 2024, she was interviewed by host Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.