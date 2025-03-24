Donald Trump Hints Barron Was Responsible For 2024 Election Win With Advice For Kamala Harris

Winners usually hold onto their secret formulas, but Donald Trump dropped a coy hint that one piece of advice he was willing to offer Kamala Harris on her future political career may have been wisdom he inherited from his son Barron Trump. When Donald was interviewed aboard Air Force One by OutKick founder Clay Travis, Travis asked him if he had advice for Harris given the rumors that she might run to become the governor of California. Donald first grumbled his approval, telling OutKick, "I'd let her run." Then, after saying he didn't want to offer political advice, he offered a telling bit that made us think of Barron, saying, "One thing she's gotta do, she's gotta start doing interviews." He of course couldn't resist also taking a swipe at Joe Biden, adding, "During the COVID thing, [Biden] did no interviews, and he got away with it because of COVID."

Back in 2024, in an interview with Fox News, Donald revealed that Barron was a major player in helping his dad attract Gen Z voters by advising him to sit down for interviews on trendy podcasts. Donald told the outlet, "He tells me about all the 'hot' guys, people I've never heard of [for podcasts] ... " And it appeared that Barron's advice for this dad (and Harris, should she take it) was right. According to Fast Company, podcasting was a large reason that Republicans, and Donald, won the election, because it allowed them to specifically target young men, like Barron, who Donald was trying to reach.