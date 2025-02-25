The Kamala Harris & Joe Rogan Interview Drama, Explained

During a February 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience,"the outspoken host angrily told guest Dan Richards that the excerpt concerning him in "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" was completely untrue. Joe Rogan confirmed that he was interested in interviewing former vice president Kamala Harris and that he didn't have any bias in favor of Donald Trump (the host did quip that he wouldn't have voted for the Democrat either way though). "It's just normal political bulls**t. They just lie. They cover their a**, and they lie," he reasoned, adding, "I would have been very happy to have her on. [...] The goal was to release both [interviews with the candidates] the same day."

Advertisement

Rogan also touched on the swirling speculation that he declined to interview Harris in order to chat with Trump instead, asserting that the reason he was invited on the show on the same day that Harris' team was hoping to do an interview was simply because Trump's team had no runaround. "One of the things they said that wasn't true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on, and we just didn't [say] that Trump was coming on," Rogan said. "This is how it worked: Trump was really easy to book. Like, super easy. We offered one day. He said, 'Yes.' That was it. It was no, 'What are we going to talk about? How long is it going to be? Is it going to be edited?'" Naturally, the truth as to why an interview between Harris and Rogan didn't end up occurring, and what effect, if any, it would've had on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election may never be known.

Advertisement