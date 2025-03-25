Kimberly Guilfoyle's Filter Infatuation Can't Erase The Age Difference Between Her And Bettina

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop fails demonstrate that she's never heard the famous quote "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result." But, in light of her ex's high-profile new romance, the former Fox News host's attempts to enhance her looks are taking on an air of desperation. The most recent example of Guilfoyle's dodgy photo edits was the series of shots she posted from a fundraiser at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on the weekend of March 22, 2025. On the plus side, the event raised money for a local animal rescue. On the minus side... well, where to begin?

Advertisement

The newly-minted U.S. ambassador to Greece donned a gown with a low-cut lace bodice and a feathered skirt, making her look more like a Wild West saloon girl than someone with a plush government job. But more startling still was the heavy filter on the pics. Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée may have been trying to highlight the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" trend she and many other conservative women have embraced recently, but she was almost unrecognizable. A pic Guilfoyle shared of herself with her son, Ronan Villency, even made her look more like his prom date than his mother (cue the shuddering).

@kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

It's hard not to wonder whether she would be trying this hard if the circumstances of her breakup from the president's eldest son had been different. In a crushing end to their years-long engagement, Don Jr. humiliatingly ditched Guilfoyle for his mistress, socialite Bettina Anderson, who will be 39 later this year while Guilfoyle turned 56 earlier this month. Despite all the trendy embrace-your-age messages women get, it still has to be a massive ego blow to see your ex with a much younger woman.

Advertisement