Lara Trump Dethrones Kimberly Guilfoyle For Most Edited Selfie In New Pic Selling Tacky Bling
You know how people on Facebook keep sharing clearly AI-made fake movie trailers and your grandmother keeps asking when "Titanic 2" is going to come out? The people in those "films" look super airbrushed and slightly off, which, unfortunately, is exactly how Lara Trump looks in her latest selfie on Instagram. In a collaboration with The Right Side Jewelry, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, who can't escape plastic surgery rumors, shared a pic of her wearing the company's MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) necklace.
The jewelry sells for $45 and orders will begin shipping on March 31. According to the website, the tarnish-proof necklace has cubic zirconia stones and is "18k gold plating over stainless steel." Unfortunately for the brand, the necklace takes a backseat to Lara's heavily-photoshopped picture.
For starters, the photo is slightly pixelated, which is never a good look. Her skin is flawless – like the doesn't-even-look-human kind of flawless — and her makeup seems airbrushed on. It also appears like her neck and arm may have been edited to look slimmer, too. While Lara has had a complete style transformation, this selfie is just ridiculous; she doesn't even look like herself. Lara clearly borrowed Kimberly Guilfoyle's "How to Edit a Selfie Beyond Recognition" book, because this is just next-level editing.
Lara Trump has heavily altered her face before
This isn't the first time Lara Trump channeled her inner Kimberly Guilfoyle. Back in August 2024, the mother of two with Eric Trump borrowed Guilfoyle's Photoshop skills with a porcelain-skin snap. Like with the MAHA necklace pic, that photo's edits distracted from the actual snapshot. Filters are great, but the "less is more" mindset is really the way to go with them to avoid looking like an AI model.
Two months after that incident, Lara took her glam photoshoot to the next level with another unrealistic filter. Her edited image gave her a bad tan that completely clashed with her natural skin tone. She's pretty how she is and doesn't need to utilize the Republican makeup trend, which has affected other MAGA women in the president's inner circle, including Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem.
People in the Instagram comments of Lara's MAHA post are seemingly ignoring the heavy photoshopping, because they kept complimenting Lara's eyes and overall beauty.