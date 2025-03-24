Lara Trump Dethrones Kimberly Guilfoyle For Most Edited Selfie In New Pic Selling Tacky Bling

You know how people on Facebook keep sharing clearly AI-made fake movie trailers and your grandmother keeps asking when "Titanic 2" is going to come out? The people in those "films" look super airbrushed and slightly off, which, unfortunately, is exactly how Lara Trump looks in her latest selfie on Instagram. In a collaboration with The Right Side Jewelry, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, who can't escape plastic surgery rumors, shared a pic of her wearing the company's MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) necklace.

The jewelry sells for $45 and orders will begin shipping on March 31. According to the website, the tarnish-proof necklace has cubic zirconia stones and is "18k gold plating over stainless steel." Unfortunately for the brand, the necklace takes a backseat to Lara's heavily-photoshopped picture.

For starters, the photo is slightly pixelated, which is never a good look. Her skin is flawless – like the doesn't-even-look-human kind of flawless — and her makeup seems airbrushed on. It also appears like her neck and arm may have been edited to look slimmer, too. While Lara has had a complete style transformation, this selfie is just ridiculous; she doesn't even look like herself. Lara clearly borrowed Kimberly Guilfoyle's "How to Edit a Selfie Beyond Recognition" book, because this is just next-level editing.

