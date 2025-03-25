Chatter About Meghan Markle's Delusional Behavior Gets Co-Signed By Someone Who Actually Matters
Meghan Markle is making headlines again after a lengthy period of quiet, thanks to her new lifestyle show, which premiered on Netflix in March 2025. Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, however, many moments in "With Love, Meghan" rubbed people the wrong way, including her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who called his daughter out for being fake and out of touch. "Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous," he informed the Daily Mail.
While many brushed off Thomas' claims (he did pose for paparazzi pictures and get paid for it, after all), the latest blow delivered to Meghan's image comes from none other than former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, whose opinion carries considerably more weight in the industry. He let slip a few unflattering details about the former "Suits" star's 2017 Vanity Fair cover interview while discussing his new book, "When the Going was Good," with Page Six. Among other things, Carter admitted that he didn't know who Meghan was prior to a colleague suggesting her for their next cover, and he only agreed to it after they made the point that the actor was likely to marry Prince Harry.
So the interview was arranged, but Meghan wasn't happy with the subject matter. Carter recalled her reprimanding the reporter for focusing on Harry instead of her own work and charitable projects. The former editor found this funny, sharing that his immediate thought at the time was, "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality." The headline on the cover read, "She's just wild about Prince Harry," which reportedly enraged the duchess. Still, one could argue that conducting the interview with the sole purpose of getting Meghan to dish on her love life with Harry wasn't entirely above board.
Carter isn't optimistic about the future of Meghan and Harry's marriage
Notably, this isn't the first time Graydon Carter has spoken out about Meghan Markle. Back in 2023, the former Vanity Fair editor had a few thoughts on her relationship with Prince Harry that understandably made headlines. Many have spotted red flags in Harry and Meghan's marriage, and Carter asserted in an interview with the Sunday Times that he suspects their union won't be a lengthy one, predicting the Sussexes will go their separate ways within "years rather than decades." Carter added, "I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: Notoriety, money, and a title." In fact, according to the outspoken author, "His usefulness to her diminishes daily."
Unfortunately, Carter's proclamations were corroborated by Hugo Vickers, a celebrated and much-respected royal biographer. "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form. I hate to say it but [Meghan's] form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover," he explained during a 2024 chat with The Sun, elaborating, "She then dumped the entire British Royal family. So who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."
Prince Harry, meanwhile, has had plenty to say about the divorce rumors, rubbishing them at the 2024 New York Times' DealBook Summit. "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times," the Duke of Sussex noted sarcastically (via People), before acknowledging that he felt bad for all the internet trolls who set their hopes on his marriage failing since, the longer the royal defectors remain together, the less they'll have to talk about.