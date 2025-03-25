Chatter About Meghan Markle's Delusional Behavior Gets Co-Signed By Someone Who Actually Matters

Meghan Markle is making headlines again after a lengthy period of quiet, thanks to her new lifestyle show, which premiered on Netflix in March 2025. Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, however, many moments in "With Love, Meghan" rubbed people the wrong way, including her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who called his daughter out for being fake and out of touch. "Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous," he informed the Daily Mail.

While many brushed off Thomas' claims (he did pose for paparazzi pictures and get paid for it, after all), the latest blow delivered to Meghan's image comes from none other than former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, whose opinion carries considerably more weight in the industry. He let slip a few unflattering details about the former "Suits" star's 2017 Vanity Fair cover interview while discussing his new book, "When the Going was Good," with Page Six. Among other things, Carter admitted that he didn't know who Meghan was prior to a colleague suggesting her for their next cover, and he only agreed to it after they made the point that the actor was likely to marry Prince Harry.

So the interview was arranged, but Meghan wasn't happy with the subject matter. Carter recalled her reprimanding the reporter for focusing on Harry instead of her own work and charitable projects. The former editor found this funny, sharing that his immediate thought at the time was, "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality." The headline on the cover read, "She's just wild about Prince Harry," which reportedly enraged the duchess. Still, one could argue that conducting the interview with the sole purpose of getting Meghan to dish on her love life with Harry wasn't entirely above board.

