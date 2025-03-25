Sad Details About Young Sheldon Star Melanie Lynskey

It never feels good when you believe you're being undervalued, especially by those who are supposed to represent you. But that's exactly how Melanie Lynskey felt early in her career when she made the journey to Hollywood and started auditioning for various roles. Speaking to Vulture in 2022, Lynskey recalled that it often came across as though her agency was simply going through the motions with her.

During her first pilot season in the States, she had no money and was desperately trying to find work. But, she didn't feel that her agency cared what kind of work she found. "They were sending me out for everything. It didn't feel like there was somebody shaping a career," she said. "It felt like I was on a list of a particular type, and if a role came up, I would audition." Fortunately, Lynskey was able to find a new agent thanks to former "Bones" cast member Emily Deschanel.

"Emily Deschanel, my dear friend, was like, 'My agent, Rhonda Price, would love to meet you. She thinks you're great,'" Lynskey told the outlet. According to Lynskey, her self-confidence was shot at the time. But Price was dedicated to getting her career back on track. "My initial meeting with her was probably like, 'I'm sorry. You don't want to do this. Nobody wants me,'" Lynskey confessed. Despite Lynskey not believing in herself, Price saw a bright future for her and took her on as a client.

