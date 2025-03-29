Strange Grimes Interview Moments That Had Us Scratching Our Heads

Fashion designer Stella McCartney and Grimes are comparable to day and night — or more like day and the aurora borealis at night. Their incredible chemistry was highlighted in a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue, after they worked on a perfume launch together. The legendary fashion designer was seemingly unfazed by Grimes' tales of the industry, including one where she explained how she got Janelle Monáe to work with her. "I sent her a painting because I was a fan," Grimes recalled. She later revealed, "It was like a decapitated head, like, spitting out colors."

Apparently, McCartney couldn't get enough of Grimes because, in 2019, the Canadian native — who is stunning even without makeup — became the face of the designer's Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign. To promote their collaboration, Grimes posted an in-depth description of her wellness routine on Instagram, bewildering her followers with the fantastical, mostly impossible steps.

"My training is a 360 approach," she began her caption (via Paper Magazine). "I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc ... From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to 'astro-glide' to other dimensions — past, present, and future." Grimes further explained how she spends around one to two hours sword fighting and pencils in 20-ish minutes of unbridled screaming. Not to mention, she has "also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression." ... yeah.

