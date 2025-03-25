Kimberly Guilfoyle Does The Unthinkable While Don Jr. Romances Bettina Anderson

Insiders have hinted that Kimberly Guilfoyle may not be handling her split from Donald Trump Jr. as well as it seems on the surface. And unfortunately for the former Fox News host, Don Jr. and his new flame Bettina Anderson have been repeatedly rubbing their romance in Guilfoyle's face with flirty PDA. Most recently, the Palm Beach socialite shared a selfie of her getting cozy with her beau on a day out with family, on Instagram Stories. Interestingly, though, at that very moment, Guilfoyle was doing something we never would have imagined: Attending an event in a perfectly appropriate ensemble. Suffice it to say this one was not on our 2025 bingo cards.

@bettina_anderson/Instagram

Guilfoyle's bizarre fashion sense and penchant for being scantily clad or sporting club wear for virtually any occasion has become one of her most defining features. In fact, the newly-minted U.S. ambassador to Greece's style was among the reportedly humiliating reasons Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle for Anderson, who was his alleged mistress. A source even dished to People that as far as the businessman was concerned, prior to calling off their lengthy engagement, "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that."

It's easy to imagine how embarrassing this was for Guilfoyle to hear. But, somewhat impressively, it didn't seem to affect her signature style. In the wake of their breakup, the former prosecutor's wardrobe remained just as quintessential Guilfoyle as ever — until now, that is. She donned something we never expected to see her in: A chic red pantsuit. Naturally, it stands as further proof that a wardrobe update is exactly what she needs.

