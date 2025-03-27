Did Lindsey Vonn Date Tiger Woods? Their Relationship Was Messier Than We Realized
Ever since Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, the world can't help but take a walk down memory lane, cringing at the recollection of when the golf pro infamously cheated on his now-ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Woods' perfect image as a golf great and a family man was forever tainted after what ensued on the night Nordegren discovered her husband was having an affair. Still, Woods was seemingly able to find love again; he dated Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn from 2012-2015.
Vonn met Woods at a charity event in 2012. "We immediately clicked, you know?" she said in a 2013 issue of Vogue. After having a long-distance friendship filled with lots of texts and phone calls, Vonn said their relationship gradually became something more. Still pummeled by media scrutiny, Woods' fame pulled Vonn into the unsolicited spotlight. "But that's the thing: It all comes back to being happy," she said of her relationship. "It doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks; do what you love to do and be happy and that's it."
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Vonn announced that she and Woods had chosen to split amicably. "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," Vonn penned on Facebook (via Us Weekly). "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together." The Olympian attributed it to busy schedules, but some speculate that history was repeating itself and Woods' infidelity was once again a problem.
Did Tiger Woods cheat on Lindsey Vonn?
It's hard to forget Tiger Woods' alleged affair with Rachel Uchitel — and the many other women who have come out about their relationships with the golf star during his marriage to Elin Nordegren — but his serial infidelity reportedly didn't stop after his divorce. According to a source close to Woods, the real reason he split with Lindsey Vonn was that he cheated on her while on the road for the Farmer's Insurance Classic in February 2015.
The insider said that Woods used sex to deflect the pain of withdrawing from the San Diego-based tournament. "Most men would drink over such losses. Tiger has sex over it," the source told the Daily Mail. "Usually with local hookers whom he pays exorbitant amounts to, probably so they will want repeat business and won't tell."
The friend opined that Woods has a sex addiction and that he ruined what he thought would be a forever relationship with Vonn. In the aftermath of his infidelity against Nordegren, Woods issued an apology, saying, "For 45 days ... I was in inpatient therapy receiving guidance for the issues I'm facing. I have a long way to go. But I've taken my first steps in the right direction," (via The New York Times). Though it was never confirmed, it was speculated that Woods was being treated for sex addiction, as the Daily Mail source suggested.