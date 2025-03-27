Did Lindsey Vonn Date Tiger Woods? Their Relationship Was Messier Than We Realized

Ever since Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, the world can't help but take a walk down memory lane, cringing at the recollection of when the golf pro infamously cheated on his now-ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Woods' perfect image as a golf great and a family man was forever tainted after what ensued on the night Nordegren discovered her husband was having an affair. Still, Woods was seemingly able to find love again; he dated Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn from 2012-2015.

Vonn met Woods at a charity event in 2012. "We immediately clicked, you know?" she said in a 2013 issue of Vogue. After having a long-distance friendship filled with lots of texts and phone calls, Vonn said their relationship gradually became something more. Still pummeled by media scrutiny, Woods' fame pulled Vonn into the unsolicited spotlight. "But that's the thing: It all comes back to being happy," she said of her relationship. "It doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks; do what you love to do and be happy and that's it."

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Vonn announced that she and Woods had chosen to split amicably. "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," Vonn penned on Facebook (via Us Weekly). "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together." The Olympian attributed it to busy schedules, but some speculate that history was repeating itself and Woods' infidelity was once again a problem.

