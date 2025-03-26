Kate Middleton's Toned Down Makeup Transformation Has Everyone's Attention

In her time in the spotlight, Catherine, Princess of Wales has gone through plenty of highs and lows, from the birth of her three children to telling the world she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat cancer. Through it all, she's basically looked flawless (though no one's perfect, even Kate has had some makeup fails). But we've noticed that there seems to have been a subtle but distinct change in her look in recent years. Notably, Kate has been leaning into more of a no-makeup makeup look.

When Kate first became famous, she never seemed to say no to some dark eyeliner on both the top and bottom of her eyes; apparently her go-to choice is Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. But in recent appearances, she's pulled back on the eyeliner. Instead of black, she seems to be going for a lighter brown and applied it with a softer hand. Overall, it gives her a more natural and younger look.

Kate had been slammed for her eyeliner use in the past. Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood once criticized Kate's look, saying: "The sharp line around her eyes make her look hard. Either she should [wear it] smudgy or wear none," according to British Vogue. Perhaps she finally took the note?