Why Michelle Obama Refused To Have Another Child After Sasha & Malia

A maverick first lady, Michelle Obama often felt like the country's mother. Her main initiatives included MyPlate and the Let's Move! Campaign, which both catered to bettering the lives of America's children — a passion that has been with Michelle since her early days. But in her own household, Michelle was okay with just two kids: first daughters, Malia and Sasha. When her husband, former President Barack Obama, brought up the idea of a third, Michelle's response couldn't have been better.

While chatting with Kylie Kelce on her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," the attorney gave credit to her host, who has three children with pro football player Jason Kelce, plus a fourth on the way. Speaking on her own experience as a mother of two, Michelle said, "I just had to stop ... I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two.'" It was when Barack asked her if they should have a third child that she gave him an ever-so-relatable response: "Dude."

Kylie chimed in, saying, "Well, two good sleepers, I'd call it, too." Michelle's keen instincts told her that another kid would jinx her daughters' well-behaved streak, saying, "You know, I'm thinking, 'We're gonna get a crazy one. It's just the roll of the dice.'"

