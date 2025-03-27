Vanessa Trump Looks That Seriously Missed The Mark

Vanessa Trump strikes us as the type of woman who's most comfortable in jeans and a T-shirt. For example, when Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Trump in March 2025, he posted photos of him and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex looking happily coupled-up. In the now-viral post, she's wearing a white tank and dark denim. When daughter Kai Trump posts pics of mom Vanessa on social media, they usually show the mother-of-five wearing some variation of this casual uniform of jeans and a tee (except when Kai exposed her mother's worst style crime of all time).

But sometimes this uniform hasn't served her well. On one more than one occasion, the jeans and tee combo has delivered a fashion fail for Vanessa Trump. And then there are fancier occasions when her looks have seriously missed the mark as well. Though Trump's aesthetic seems more on point since she and Donald Jr. divorced in 2018, there are a few moments from her fashion past that we hope she doesn't repeat.