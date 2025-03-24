Kai Trump Accidentally Exposes Mom Vanessa's Worst Fashion Crime Of All Time In New Post
Kai Trump, the oldest of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's five kids, gave fans an update to her life via Instagram with a series of photos and the caption, "Life recently has been filled with weddings and golf!" The 17-year-old included what seems at first glance to be a sweet, innocent photo of herself with her mother and her little sister, Chloe Trump, seemingly at one of the weddings mentioned in the caption. However, the photo shows Vanessa making one of the biggest wedding guest outfit faux pas you can make — wearing white when you're not the bride.
It could be that the lighting in the photo just makes it look like Vanessa's dress is white; however, even if it's not pure white, it's far too close to be appropriate wedding attire. Chloe is also wearing a white dress, but she's 10, so there's perhaps a bit more leniency for her breaking the tradition than there is for Vanessa. She absolutely should have known better.
Vanessa Trump's wedding fashion fail revealed at nearly the same time as her relationship with Tiger Woods
Wearing white to a wedding puts this incident right up there with Vanessa Trump's most inappropriate outfits. Though we are glad that she at least wore a cream-colored cardigan over it and didn't go full glam with her hair and makeup, it's still not a good look.
Kai Trump's post showcasing Vanessa's wedding dress mistake came the day after social media confirmation that Vanessa is dating Tiger Woods. Woods posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them together with the caption, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."
Given the fact that Kai is a golfer, we wonder if she's been able to spend time out on the course with her mom's new boyfriend. In fact, Kai once golfed against Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, in a nepo-baby face-off. If so, we hope she gets some of it on video and shares it with us, especially now that Vanessa and Woods have gone public with their relationship. It would be interesting to compare any footage to the time that Kai shared some video of her and her dad, Don Jr., attempting to bond over golf. All that video seemed to do is to solidify the fact that Kai is closer to Vanessa than Don Jr.