Kai Trump Accidentally Exposes Mom Vanessa's Worst Fashion Crime Of All Time In New Post

Kai Trump, the oldest of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's five kids, gave fans an update to her life via Instagram with a series of photos and the caption, "Life recently has been filled with weddings and golf!" The 17-year-old included what seems at first glance to be a sweet, innocent photo of herself with her mother and her little sister, Chloe Trump, seemingly at one of the weddings mentioned in the caption. However, the photo shows Vanessa making one of the biggest wedding guest outfit faux pas you can make — wearing white when you're not the bride.

It could be that the lighting in the photo just makes it look like Vanessa's dress is white; however, even if it's not pure white, it's far too close to be appropriate wedding attire. Chloe is also wearing a white dress, but she's 10, so there's perhaps a bit more leniency for her breaking the tradition than there is for Vanessa. She absolutely should have known better.