Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Kayleigh McEnany

Donald Trump ally Kayleigh McEnany has done some shady things over the years, and the former White House press secretary has weathered plenty of tragedies in the public eye too, but there are certain things McEnany has said and done that were suspect, yet never managed to last more than one news cycle. She was once a vocal Trump critic, something that's hard to believe today, given her unwavering support of the president. In fact, the former press secretary called the divisive politician out for his "racist" and "hateful" comments about Mexican immigrants in 2015, per CNN.

McEnany also didn't mince words when it came to Trump's initial bid for the White House, reasoning simply, "Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman, I don't think he is a serious candidate." Just a few years later, she was serving as the twice-elected president's fourth (and final) press secretary. The irony wasn't lost on anyone, and those who had been paying attention remembered that, once upon a time, she actually had some nice things to say about Trump's rival, Former President Joe Biden.

"I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side," McEnany argued during an interview with AM970 ahead of the 2016 presidential elections (via The Wrap). "Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters. [...] His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human." Of course, she later changed her tune, but this is hardly the strangest thing people seem happy to ignore about the former press secretary.

