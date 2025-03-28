Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Stunning In Pre-MAGA Pic With Ainsley Earhardt (& We Miss Her Old Look)
Kimberly Guilfoyle gets quite a bit of flak for how she styles herself; even her ex-fiance Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had an issue with her signature style. Of course, Guilfoyle's outfits were awful long before she started dating Don Jr., and they've only seemed to get worse over time. Believe it or not, though, there was a time when the new U.S. ambassador to Greece's look suited her much better. Seeing how she used to look makes us wonder when she's going to go back to her old ways.
Time and time again, various political figures have inspired TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend. Between the now-infamous heavy makeup and the hair extensions, there is a look that MAGA-loving ladies like Guilfoyle often seem to opt for. In her pre-MAGA days, however, Guilfoyle hadn't yet adopted her over-the-top look and instead went with a classier, chicer, more pared-down style. One photo of Guilfoyle donning this style and a sleeker look from head to toe proves that it's so much better than anything we've seen as of late — she almost looks like a different person.
Tiny tweaks would make Kimberly Guilfoyle look far better
Seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle before she adopted her notorious party girl style makes it clear that she looks nearly unrecognizable and much more fit for a life in politics. For starters, we're used to Guilfoyle's hair extensions being ridiculously obvious, and this shows how much healthier and fuller her hair looks without those extra inches of fake mane.
Her makeup is also entirely different from what we're used to seeing. Here, she hasn't taken up with the heavy eye makeup and harsh brows, letting her natural beauty shine through. Perhaps most surprisingly, her outfit is a bit less fit for a wild night out than her typical look. Her all-black ensemble with a knee-length dress and opaque tights looks sleek and understated — two words we'd never use to describe her normal wardrobe.
Interestingly, this photo doesn't just show us how much better Guilfoyle could look with a minor makeover. It also shows us that she doesn't need to compromise her taste to have a more appropriate look. While Guilfoyle looks the best we've ever seen her, and it's certainly a far cry from her usual style, it also maintains many of the pillars of her usual taste. Guilfoyle is still rocking long hair, a bit of cleavage, and a body-hugging dress. This makes the idea of Guilfoyle adopting a new look like this one feel possible. It's not about giving up the look she loves; rather, she just needs to tweak certain aspects to really let herself shine.