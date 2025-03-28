Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Stunning In Pre-MAGA Pic With Ainsley Earhardt (& We Miss Her Old Look)

Seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle before she adopted her notorious party girl style makes it clear that she looks nearly unrecognizable and much more fit for a life in politics. For starters, we're used to Guilfoyle's hair extensions being ridiculously obvious, and this shows how much healthier and fuller her hair looks without those extra inches of fake mane.

Her makeup is also entirely different from what we're used to seeing. Here, she hasn't taken up with the heavy eye makeup and harsh brows, letting her natural beauty shine through. Perhaps most surprisingly, her outfit is a bit less fit for a wild night out than her typical look. Her all-black ensemble with a knee-length dress and opaque tights looks sleek and understated — two words we'd never use to describe her normal wardrobe.

Interestingly, this photo doesn't just show us how much better Guilfoyle could look with a minor makeover. It also shows us that she doesn't need to compromise her taste to have a more appropriate look. While Guilfoyle looks the best we've ever seen her, and it's certainly a far cry from her usual style, it also maintains many of the pillars of her usual taste. Guilfoyle is still rocking long hair, a bit of cleavage, and a body-hugging dress. This makes the idea of Guilfoyle adopting a new look like this one feel possible. It's not about giving up the look she loves; rather, she just needs to tweak certain aspects to really let herself shine.

