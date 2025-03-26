Karoline Leavitt's Family Snap Has People Saying The Same Awkward Thing About Her Husband
One of the many glaring red flags in Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's marriage is just how infrequently the White House press secretary shares photos of her husband on social media. She tends to keep quiet about her much older partner — in fact, her hubby was nowhere to be found in Leavitt's official Valentine's Day post on Instagram. As of late, though, it seems that the press secretary has been making an effort to be more open. On March 16, she posted a series of wedding photos and even pinned them to her grid. Now, just a week later, she's shared another photo with Riccio at the White House. Sadly, the responses demonstrate that her impulse to keep him hidden was probably wise.
Leavitt and Riccio have quite the age gap; she's 27 while her husband is 59. On March 25, the White House staffer shared two pics of her posing with the couple's eight-month-old baby. Sweetly captioned "Visiting mama at work," it also featured another photo that included a bold pinstripe suit-clad Riccio. Folks commenting on the post went wild over it. Of course, some Instagram users commented on what Leavitt surely wanted to be the focus of the post: Baby Niko sporting a cute bowtie and suspenders. But that massive age gap was the elephant in the room, with many positing that Riccio was actually her dad.
People overwhelmingly think Karoline Leavitt's husband looks more like her dad
It's clearly difficult for Karoline Leavitt to post a photo of her husband, Nicholas Riccio, on social media without prompting an onslaught of commentary about their 30-year age gap. And, the photo of the White House press secretary, Riccio, and their adorable baby seemed to draw particular attention to this. Plenty of commenters poked fun at the obvious age difference between them, with one simply asking, "Who's the old guy?" Another joked "Like grandfather like grandson!" alongside a sarcastic heart emoji.
Tons of other users echoed this sentiment, writing, "Cute! Is that grandpa?" and "So cute that his Grandpa brought him for you." One Instagram user even asked "How old is your husband" with a crying emoji, while another added, "Your husband [is] older than my grandpa," and a third quipped, "Awe you and your father so nice." Of course, Riccio is easily old enough to be Leavitt's father (and his child's grandfather).
As such, it's really no surprise that folks are so quick to comment on his age whenever they catch a glimpse of the Trump staffer's hubby on social media. Still, it seems that Leavitt is making an effort to persist through the backlash and share more photos of her family with the world as she gains more attention thanks to her new job. Evidently, though, they'll both need a thick skin if they ever venture into the comments section.