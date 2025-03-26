Karoline Leavitt's Family Snap Has People Saying The Same Awkward Thing About Her Husband

It's clearly difficult for Karoline Leavitt to post a photo of her husband, Nicholas Riccio, on social media without prompting an onslaught of commentary about their 30-year age gap. And, the photo of the White House press secretary, Riccio, and their adorable baby seemed to draw particular attention to this. Plenty of commenters poked fun at the obvious age difference between them, with one simply asking, "Who's the old guy?" Another joked "Like grandfather like grandson!" alongside a sarcastic heart emoji.

Tons of other users echoed this sentiment, writing, "Cute! Is that grandpa?" and "So cute that his Grandpa brought him for you." One Instagram user even asked "How old is your husband" with a crying emoji, while another added, "Your husband [is] older than my grandpa," and a third quipped, "Awe you and your father so nice." Of course, Riccio is easily old enough to be Leavitt's father (and his child's grandfather).

As such, it's really no surprise that folks are so quick to comment on his age whenever they catch a glimpse of the Trump staffer's hubby on social media. Still, it seems that Leavitt is making an effort to persist through the backlash and share more photos of her family with the world as she gains more attention thanks to her new job. Evidently, though, they'll both need a thick skin if they ever venture into the comments section.

