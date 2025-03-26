Tragic Details About Former Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston

It would be easy to look at Katie Thurston and think that her life has always been smooth sailing. The bubbly brunette first strutted out onto the national stage in 2021 when she was cast as a contestant on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor." Armed with an edgy sense of humor (and a literal, um, vibrator), Thurston shocked America with her unapologetic attitude. She quickly became one of the most discussed women on the show, and, thus, it was no surprise when she was cast as the next star of "The Bachelorette" months later.

Because of her reality TV fame, many of Thurston's fans are used to seeing her in glittering evening gowns and eye-grabbing high heels. Sure, we have seen her succumb to stress, burst into tears, and even break down. But, for the most part, Thurston's public image has been a mixture of lavish red roses, expensive influencing opportunities, and a budding comedy career.

Despite these signs of a blessed life, however, things aren't always as sparkly as they appear. Even before appearing on "The Bachelor," Thurston endured a difficult childhood full of financial woes. After her time on television, the reality star found herself in the midst of a public heartbreak, experienced mental health struggles, and faced a series of other health problems.

