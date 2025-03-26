Michelle Obama's Latest Drab Skirt Mishap Proves She's Off Her Style Game

Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, and Keke Palmer spent the majority of the podcast episode seated, which gave us only one specific view of the former first lady's unusual skirt. When she was sitting, it almost looked like she had a big burlap sack lying across her lap. When we could catch a glimpse of Michelle standing when she got up to welcome their guest to the table, it became clear that the skirt in question was a voluminous khaki midi skirt.

Advertisement

This style of skirt is certainly atypical, and it would have been much more expected to see the podcast host pair her cardigan with a pair of simple black pants. Still, it's clear that Michelle loves a daring outfit these days. Of course, in fashion, risk often comes with reward, but also the occasional fashion fail. We love Michelle's apparent increasing penchant for thinking outside the box with her style. It's worth remembering, though, that if you're going to spend the length of your podcast on camera sitting down, it's especially important to think about how your outfit looks from that angle rather than always leaning on how something looks in the full-length mirror.