Michelle Obama's Latest Drab Skirt Mishap Proves She's Off Her Style Game
Between her dramatic hair transformation that has her looking younger than ever and some daring outfit choices that look ripped from Sasha and Malia Obama's closet, it's obvious that Michelle Obama has entered a new style era. However, her most recent ensemble has us wondering if this style era is actually a good one. In a recent episode of her podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," she sported a skirt that we consider to be "paper bag chic," and it left us scratching our heads.
The podcast's fifth episode, which aired on March 26, 2025, featured special guest Keke Palmer. Palmer sported a yellow matching set, with a cropped jacket layered over a minidress. Michelle sat at the table across from her in a green twin set with gold buttons, which she paired with dangling gold earrings. Like many of the 'fits Michelle has been sporting as of late, her top, cardigan, and matching accessories had a bit of a youthful, more fun vibe than what we were used to seeing her wearing during her days in the White House. The bottom half of the outfit, however, was just plain odd.
Michelle Obama's skirt was clearly a fashion risk that didn't quite pay off
Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, and Keke Palmer spent the majority of the podcast episode seated, which gave us only one specific view of the former first lady's unusual skirt. When she was sitting, it almost looked like she had a big burlap sack lying across her lap. When we could catch a glimpse of Michelle standing when she got up to welcome their guest to the table, it became clear that the skirt in question was a voluminous khaki midi skirt.
This style of skirt is certainly atypical, and it would have been much more expected to see the podcast host pair her cardigan with a pair of simple black pants. Still, it's clear that Michelle loves a daring outfit these days. Of course, in fashion, risk often comes with reward, but also the occasional fashion fail. We love Michelle's apparent increasing penchant for thinking outside the box with her style. It's worth remembering, though, that if you're going to spend the length of your podcast on camera sitting down, it's especially important to think about how your outfit looks from that angle rather than always leaning on how something looks in the full-length mirror.