Bizarre JD Vance Claims That Seriously Raised Eyebrows

JD Vance hasn't had the most impressive track record as vice president. According to a 2025 poll conducted by Real Clear Politics, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's favorable-unfavorable rating was a saddening 41.7 percent to 44.8 percent. Although his chat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave him a slight boost among conservatives, the former Ohio senator's initial rating still crowned him as one of the most disliked VPs in U.S. history. Then, in March 2025, JD's night out with wife Usha Vance started with boos, which made the public's dislike for him glaringly obvious.

To make matters worse, the bestselling author can't seem to catch a break at work either since boss Donald Trump just won't stop taking shots at him. When the president sat down for a chat with Fox News' Bret Baier in February 2025, the interviewer questioned if he could see JD taking over the reins in 2028. According to The Independent, Trump gave a brutally honest answer, reasoning, "No, but is he very capable. I mean, I don't think that you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people." He continued, "So far, I think he is doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We are just starting."

Throughout his presidential campaign and beyond, Trump took several shady digs at JD while making it abundantly clear that he favored tech billionaire and so-called "first buddy" Elon Musk over him. Despite all the pushback, the former Ohio senator arguably hasn't done much to curb his unpopularity. In fact, all the awkward JD moments that have been caught on camera, and his many bizarre claims, have only made things worse.

