Donald Trump's Shadiest Digs At JD Vance

JD Vance is notably one of the six people in Donald Trump's inner circle who once hated him. According to the Washington Post, in February 2016, the bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author wrote his friend a text to share that he went "back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a**hole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler." Vance further cemented his dislike for the divisive politician in a July 2016 op-ed piece for the Atlantic, where he compared him to an addictive, pain-relieving, and no-good-for-you drug that doesn't even address the root cause of the problem. Further, Vance called the future president out for selling the masses a vague story about how he had the solution to all of America's problems without offering up any practical details whatsoever.

According to CNN, the former Ohio senator similarly slammed Trump in a since-deleted tweet from October of that year, reportedly writing, "Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us." Given all this, it's unsurprising that Vance told NPR just a couple of months prior that he would most likely have to cast his ballot in favor of a third-party candidate in the upcoming elections since he didn't agree with Hillary Clinton's political views either. Naturally, Trump didn't let Vance off the hook for his past comments when they first met, telling him, "You said some nasty s*** about me," per TIME sources. And Vance and Trump's relationship only got more complicated from there, leading the president to make several shady remarks about his chosen VP.

