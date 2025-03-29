Beth Dutton From Yellowstone's Voice Is Very Different In Real Life

If you're a fan of Paramount's modern-day Western drama "Yellowstone," you're no doubt familiar with actress Kelly Reilly's acclaimed portrayal of Beth Dutton, the cold-blooded daughter of Dutton Ranch patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). However, in addition to being absolutely stunning in real life, Reilly is actually quite different from the character she spent six years embodying. For starters, Beth Dutton was raised as the heiress to a wealthy family of ranchers in Montana, while Kelly Reilly came from humble beginnings across the pond, growing up just outside of London. Her father was a police officer and her mother was reportedly a receptionist at a hospital. As you might expect, this also means that Reilly's real-life voice is very different from the one she put on to play Beth.

Advertisement

On "Yellowstone," Beth speaks with a fairly neutral American accent, with just a small but noticeable hint of Montana drawl. But when the cameras aren't rolling, Reilly's British accent is thick and unmistakable — something that caught a lot of people off guard when the actress appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2024. In fact, the comment section on the Barrymore's YouTube channel offers a glimpse at just how many people she had fooled. "I would have never guessed that she had an English accent ... Never and I've seen her in a lot of movies and she's just amazing," one user commented. This phenomenon apparently even extended to Reilly's own countrymen. "I am British, and I had no idea that she was a Brit just goes to show how much of an amazing actress she is," another commenter wrote.

Advertisement