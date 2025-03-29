Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Has Made Some Major Makeup Mistakes

As ABC News' chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent, Ginger Zee is a well-known face on TV. Zee's undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and she admirably combines her makeup routine with her passion for the environment. On "Good Morning America" in 2021, Zee detailed her plans to choose environmentally friendly products. After getting expert advice, Zee mixed up her own lipstick, creating an all-natural blend with shea butter and beet root powder. The finished product looked amazing on her, and it had tons of shine along with a delicate red tint. "I don't know that I'm ever going back," she said during the segment.

By late 2023, Zee was still going strong with this goal. In an Instagram video, she showed off her go-to mascara. Made by Izzy Zero Waste Beauty, the refillable product comes in a plastic-free tube. " ... after 25 refills their mascara claims to have a 78% smaller carbon footprint than the industry standard," Zee noted.

Zee looks amazing with minimal makeup, like in an October 2021 Instagram post for World Mental Health Day. The TV meteorologist candidly wrote about her mental health struggles alongside a photo where she rocked a nude lip, accentuating her eyes with mascara and eyeliner on her top lids. Zee also exudes natural beauty without any makeup. However, in the TV business, makeup's typically part of the job. Unfortunately, even though Zee's acing sustainability, she sometimes falls short when it comes to makeup application, occasionally making questionable hygiene or timesaving choices, or putting on too much product altogether. Let's take a look.

