Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Has Made Some Major Makeup Mistakes
As ABC News' chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent, Ginger Zee is a well-known face on TV. Zee's undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and she admirably combines her makeup routine with her passion for the environment. On "Good Morning America" in 2021, Zee detailed her plans to choose environmentally friendly products. After getting expert advice, Zee mixed up her own lipstick, creating an all-natural blend with shea butter and beet root powder. The finished product looked amazing on her, and it had tons of shine along with a delicate red tint. "I don't know that I'm ever going back," she said during the segment.
By late 2023, Zee was still going strong with this goal. In an Instagram video, she showed off her go-to mascara. Made by Izzy Zero Waste Beauty, the refillable product comes in a plastic-free tube. " ... after 25 refills their mascara claims to have a 78% smaller carbon footprint than the industry standard," Zee noted.
Zee looks amazing with minimal makeup, like in an October 2021 Instagram post for World Mental Health Day. The TV meteorologist candidly wrote about her mental health struggles alongside a photo where she rocked a nude lip, accentuating her eyes with mascara and eyeliner on her top lids. Zee also exudes natural beauty without any makeup. However, in the TV business, makeup's typically part of the job. Unfortunately, even though Zee's acing sustainability, she sometimes falls short when it comes to makeup application, occasionally making questionable hygiene or timesaving choices, or putting on too much product altogether. Let's take a look.
Zee's tested the limits of not washing off eye makeup
In an October 2023 TikTok video, Ginger Zee showcased a makeup shortcut that would give some people pause. "I sleep in the [eye] makeup that was put on me by a professional," Zee admitted. "It's not gross, I promise." The TV meteorologist was traveling for work, and the next morning, she applied some undereye patches and then touched up her foundation. After 40 hours, Zee conceded that while the makeup still looked good, she needed to wash it off in the interest of hygiene.
Granted, Zee did have to get up extremely early at 4:30 a.m. However, she routinely gets up between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. when she's in the studio. Even if she had redone all her makeup herself when on location, she probably would have been able to get a little extra shuteye before heading out for the day.
Appearances aside, some fans took issue with Zee's strategy. "Noooooo! I'm erasing this from my memory!" proclaimed dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe in the comments of the video. While plenty of other people (including music legend Dolly Parton) have been guilty of not completely removing their makeup before bed, the risks can outweigh time saved. Multiple practitioners agree that this is a mistake, with potentially harmful impacts on eye health, such as styes and infections. "Sleeping in your makeup and having not only the makeup there that sticks, but tears collecting overnight — it's a great environment for bacteria to grow," Laura Di Meglio, OD, informed Ophthalmology Advisor.
Some of Zee's eye makeup has serious smudging issues
While Ginger Zee may be able to sleep in pro makeup products without them smearing, not all makeup is created equal in terms of its ability to stay put. Zee discovered this fact the hard way in April 2021. She posted an Instagram photo where she had large dark circles of makeup under her eyes, along with a faint trail of product streaking toward her temples. "Rubbing my eyes carefully ... or so I thought. Welcome to allergy season," she conceded.
Zee made the best of this makeup mistake, and her followers were empathetic to her plight. "You are SO real. I love this about you," praised one. "There are so many people out there who don't show their real lives. You do! And you are hysterical!" However, to avoid future mishaps, Zee could try a combo of primer and setting powder to help keep her eye makeup in place.
In addition, although anyone who's ever had itchy eyes knows it's practically impossible to avoid rubbing them, Zee would have been better off if she had curbed this impulse. Beyond aesthetics, it's better for eye health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the added friction can exacerbate allergies, as well as transfer possible infection-causing germs conveniently close to your eyes.
Less is more is a better eyeliner strategy for Zee
In some instances, Ginger Zee's eyeliner looks amazing, like when a subtle line of green underneath accentuated her eyes. In other instances, Zee uses too much eyeliner and takes a smoky eye too far. In a February 2025 Instagram video behind the scenes at "Good Morning America," Zee's eyeliner was overly dark and thick. To compound the problem, part of the video included the TV meteorologist inside an unevenly-lit elevator, making her eyes look smaller when they were in shadow. Zee took the excessive, all-around-the-eye eyeliner even further a day earlier in a TikTok video. There her eye makeup is almost distracting, with the bottom and top lines equally too thick.
Besides not looking very flattering, dark eyeliner isn't always practical for Zee, especially when she's reporting in bad weather. "Eye makeup starting to run as we pass 3 hours out in the storm," Zee commented on X (formerly known as Twitter) during a snowstorm in February 2024. However, she was sanguine about the product fail and encouraged viewers to tune in and "see how disheveled my makeup gets."
Beyond eyeliner, Zee's also gone overboard with concealer. In February 2023, Zee posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok video, and noted that she has a two-coat minimum for concealer under her eyes. "I am like the Tammy Faye of concealer," Zee joked. "I will layer that stuff over and over and over." Fortunately, even when overdone, Zee's eyeliner doesn't come close to Faye's over-the-top eye makeup.
Moving vehicles aren't a great place for Zee to get glammed up
Unfortunately, even after two decades of being on TV, Ginger Zee hasn't gotten acclimated to waking up well before sunrise. "At previous jobs, I've missed entire shows," Zee divulged to ABC News. "Setting multiple alarms is my biggest piece of advice [to avoid oversleeping]." Besides getting out of bed on time, Zee makes sure she's punctual by getting ready on her way to work. In December 2022, Zee posted a video where she was applying her makeup en route. Although Zee wasn't driving (which would have been a safety concern), it still sounded like an ill-advised makeup choice.
"Going for the 'bumpy back of the car' makeup look for 'Good Morning America,'" Zee jokingly explained on Facebook. "Never sure what it will look like until I step in front of the camera. Good news: I start an hour ahead of our show (promos) so you all don't see version 1." In the sped-up clip, Zee applied eyeliner, mascara, concealer, and blush. While her lighted mirror is a helpful tool, the eye makeup may have been particularly challenging.
Given that Zee anticipated she'd be fixing makeup mistakes after she arrived at work, this strategy doesn't seem like much of a timesaver after all. In addition, there's also the danger of injury. According to Women's Health, No7 research showed that doing makeup on the go causes almost 90% of women to make mistakes. A little over half of them reported their eyes getting poked.
Zee's followers sometimes disagree about her makeup mistakes
Makeup looks are subjective, and people can be sharply divided over what constitutes a misstep. For instance, in October 2020, Ginger Zee was featured in a "Good Morning America" clip shared to X. She paired a vibrant red lip with her naturally curly hair. She went for bold eyeliner, but it was more subtle underneath and gradually became more prominent towards the outer corner of her eyes. One of Zee's followers on X had some harsh criticisms for the meteorologist, writing, "I think @Ginger_Zee needs to fire her stylists (esp. Makeup) its [sic] a tad stark and reminiscent of bad 80's punk/hooker." Zee brutally shut down the hater in a retweet, and she confidently took credit for the look. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee was likely still working remotely, so she didn't have access to any pro makeup artists.
Happily, this negative comment was definitely a minority opinion, and many people praised Zee's makeup skills. "You look amazing!" another poster remarked. "Meanwhile I have worn makeup maybe 3 times since March and don't even know if my flat iron works."
Overall, Zee has a loyal fan base. They're always supportive of her, whether she's fully glammed up or midway through her beauty and skincare routine. In a February 2025 Instagram video, Zee provided weather updates with patches under her eyes as she traveled to work and sat in the makeup chair. Fans asked Zee for product recommendations for using patches themselves. "Ginger always looks cute," gushed one fan. "You're beautiful from A to Z," proclaimed another.