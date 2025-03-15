The following article mentions an eating disorder, mental health struggles, and suicide.

"Good Morning America" star Ginger Zee is such a key part of the morning news landscape that it is hard to remember a time before the peppy weather expert was on television. But how did she get from to the Big Apple from her small hometown just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan? It was certainly not an overnight trek.

Zee developed a love for weather early in life and, with a go-getter attitude and a few good mentors, was able to parlay that into a career in broadcasting. She worked at various stations in the Midwest before "GMA" came calling in 2011. Two years after starting as the show's weekend meteorologist, Zee was put in charge of all climate and environmental content across ABC News platforms. Now the Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent at ABC News, Zee appears on numerous programs in addition to her daily gig as the "GMA" weekday meteorologist.

Oh, but that's not all. Zee has competed on a reality television show, voiced a cartoon character, and had her own home renovation show. She has also written numerous books and juggles raising a family alongside her thriving career. Here is a look at the stunning transformation of "GMA's" Ginger Zee.

