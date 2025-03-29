What Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Nanny Has Been Up To Since Rumored Affair Drama

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner wed in 2005, we thought their relationship was as rock solid as Affleck's "Batman" abs. But the truth was, there were countless signs that Affleck and Garner's marriage was never going to last. It all came to a head in June 2015 when they announced they were splitting up after a decade of marriage. Not too long after, rumors popped up that Affleck was dating the family's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, though the actor's rep shut that down. There was also speculation that Affleck had an affair with said nanny, which led to the dissolution of his marriage with Garner. However, the "Alias" star set the record straight to Vanity Fair in 2016. "We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation," she said. However, the public loves a scandal and fiercely clung to the idea that the "Deep Water" actor was having an affair with their then 28-year-old nanny, making it one of the biggest rumors surrounding Affleck.

As for Ouzounian, she was fired by Garner after telling her employer she was going to Los Angeles when she was really flying with Affleck and his famous friend Tom Brady to Las Vegas. She also seemingly called paparazzi to photograph her with Affleck, which likely fueled the "nannygate" scandal. This termination and public attention likely didn't do wonders for her caretaker career, which is why it's not surprising that she got into different work after leaving the Garner-Affleck family.