JD & Usha Vance's Trip Abroad Has Greenlanders Saying The Same Thing (& It's Not Good)

While it may not always seem like it these days, sometimes actions do still have consequences, and JD Vance is finally finding this out firsthand. JD and his wife Usha Vance were set to visit Greenland this week. Now, however, there's been a change of plans. It looks like members of the Trump administration aren't the only ones who can say, "you're not welcome here."

After an announcement that Usha would be traveling to Greenland, JD made sudden travel plans to tag along. In a video he posted to Instagram on March 26, the vice president said, "There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm gonna join her." However, the trip has since been scrapped for both of them. In a statement from Nuuk-based Tupilak Travel, the tourism company was clear about why the trip was cancelled, writing, "upon further consideration, we have now informed the consulate that we do not wish to host [Usha's] visit, as we cannot accept the underlying agenda and do not want to be part of the media spectacle that will inevitably follow," (via Independent).

Since taking office in January, Donald Trump has been harping on the idea of taking over Greenland, even saying they will "go as far as we have to go" to take over the territory, per ABC News. Tupilak Travel's statement added, "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders."