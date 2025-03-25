The Subtle Sign Usha And JD Vance Don't See Eye To Eye On Everything
JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance has kept a relatively low profile, though she was seen by her husband's side more frequently on the campaign trail in comparison to Melania Trump, who was notably absent from much of the 2024 campaign. But Usha's life as the second lady is about to get a lot more eyes on it as she is set to visit Greenland. In her announcement of the upcoming trip on Instagram, she noted that as a part of her trip, she'd be attending the country's national dog sled race and learning about the country's culture. Some think that Usha's visit is in connection with Donald's seeming goal of annexing Greenland, which is also something that JD seems to support.
But while JD and Usha seem to be working together when it comes to Greenland, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the book in the background of Usha's video was "Earth in the Balance: Ecology and the Human Spirit" by Al Gore. The book is all about how people have the power to save or destroy the environment, and it includes discussion of climate change and the science behind it. Prioritizing the environment and stopping climate change are notably not MAGA perspectives and not ones that JD himself has espoused in recent years.
Usha Vance's environmental views could separate her from JD and from Trump
When he was a senator and when campaigning as vice president, JD Vance downplayed issues of climate change and voiced doubts about the benefits of clean energy. This would seem to be in contrast to Usha Vance's perspective if she has a copy of Al Gore's book, which we presume that she's read and appreciated enough to keep. JD seems to have been mirroring his boss' views on the situation as seemingly compared to his wife's, if Usha having this book in her possession is any indication. Donald Trump has previously minimized or disregarded climate change and environmental concerns.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) saw the book as a purposeful sign from Usha, saying: "Is she trying to send us a message? Blink if you need help, Usha." Before marrying JD, Usha was a Democrat. Perhaps this book is a sign that she still has some left-leaning personal opinions that differ from her husband's. It wouldn't be the first time a wife in this administration disagreed with her spouse. Melania Trump has confirmed that she and Donald Trump don't see eye to eye on everything in her memoir.