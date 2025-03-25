The Subtle Sign Usha And JD Vance Don't See Eye To Eye On Everything

JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance has kept a relatively low profile, though she was seen by her husband's side more frequently on the campaign trail in comparison to Melania Trump, who was notably absent from much of the 2024 campaign. But Usha's life as the second lady is about to get a lot more eyes on it as she is set to visit Greenland. In her announcement of the upcoming trip on Instagram, she noted that as a part of her trip, she'd be attending the country's national dog sled race and learning about the country's culture. Some think that Usha's visit is in connection with Donald's seeming goal of annexing Greenland, which is also something that JD seems to support.

But while JD and Usha seem to be working together when it comes to Greenland, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the book in the background of Usha's video was "Earth in the Balance: Ecology and the Human Spirit" by Al Gore. The book is all about how people have the power to save or destroy the environment, and it includes discussion of climate change and the science behind it. Prioritizing the environment and stopping climate change are notably not MAGA perspectives and not ones that JD himself has espoused in recent years.