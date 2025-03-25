JD Vance's Sudden Travel Plans Hint Trump Is Dying To Get Rid Of Him

Usha Vance's life as second lady is about to have a lot more eyes on it as she preps for a trip to Greenland amidst Donald Trump's continued claims that he hopes to make the country a part of the US. In her announcement of the trip on Instagram on March 24, Usha gave a subtle signal that she and JD didn't see eye to eye on everything, thanks to a book you could see in the background. Then just a day after Usha's trip announcement, JD Vance, her husband and Trump's VP, made his own video on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that he too would be on the trip. JD's announcement is raising eyebrows, not for what he had in the background like Usha, but because his going on the trip almost seems like an afterthought. It's seems to show just how much Trump doesn't really need him around Washington, D.C., especially since he has Elon Musk at his side.

In the video, JD gave an explanation as to why he was going to be joining in, saying, "there was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself," via X. But despite him saying "I decided," it seems like the decision had to have been made by Trump. We don't see JD going on an international trip without the president wanting him to.