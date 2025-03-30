Sean Hannity's Most Embarrassing On-Air Blunders

There's a list of Fox News anchors' messiest real-life scandals the public can't forget, and Sean Hannity is on it. His alleged crime? Sexual harassment. The Fox News anchor has, of course, denied the allegations, and he's still making waves on the network regularly, thanks to his penchant for stirring the pot. Kicking the hornet's nest is all in a day's work for Hannity, but he's often managed to embarrass himself in the process as well.

During a chat with President Donald Trump's Secretary of Health, RFK Jr., in 2023, Hannity questioned the former presidential hopeful about his use of private jets despite being a so-called environmental activist. The conversation quickly took an awkward turn as Hannity attempted to make Kennedy pledge he'd never fly on a private jet again. Kennedy proceeded to say he's "not that kind of environmentalist" (via X) and wasn't about to tell people they had to give up this comfort. The two men both contradicted themselves during the interview, with Kennedy first claiming he doesn't fly on private jets before saying he doesn't use this form of transport frequently. Hannity, meanwhile, who for a moment seemed to be a ruthless environmental advocate while needling Kennedy, then went on to say he didn't care either way because he doesn't believe global warming exists.

This exchange could have been even more awkward had Hannity been able to glimpse the future and ask Kennedy about the social media tempest that erupted in November of that year when the latter was spotted walking barefoot on an airplane, an act that left many netizens just a little grossed out. Hannity's fiery exchange with Kennedy has hardly been his most embarrassing moment on air, however.