Inside Tatum O'Neal & John McEnroe's Rollercoaster Relationship

Actress Tatum O'Neal and her ex-husband, tennis player John McEnroe, are both legends in their respective fields. Tatum, the daughter of actor Ryan O'Neal, holds the record for the youngest performer to ever win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Over on the tennis court, Ryan has numerous major accolades to his name, including a combined 16 Grand Slam titles. On paper, they made for quite the power couple. In practice, however, their marriage was one marred by mutual allegations of drug abuse, and accusations on O'Neal's part that McEnroe often brought his notorious temper home with him.

O'Neal and McEnroe wed in 1986. The pair welcomed three children before going their separate ways in 1992 and formally divorcing in 1994. A messy custody battle followed. While the two shared custody over their kids at first, the athlete was granted full custody after O'Neal began using heroin – something that accounts for just one chapter of the actress' tragic, true story. She continued to struggle with addiction over the years, but has seemingly turned over a new leaf in her sobriety journey in recent years. Meanwhile, shortly after his divorce from O'Neal, McEnroe began what has proven to be a far longer marriage with singer Patty Smyth. But while he and his ex-wife eventually managed to mend fences to some extent, things between them remained rather tense for quite a while. In his 2002 memoir (via CNN), the tennis star noted that, like a rollercoaster, his relationship with his ex was "very up and down," though "more down than up."

