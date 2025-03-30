The Truth About RFK Jr.'s Relationship With His Late Mom, Ethel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship with his late mother, Ethel Kennedy, was tumultuous, to say the least. In biographer Jerry Oppenheimer's 1991 People interview, he shared that when Ethel married Robert F. Kennedy Sr. in 1950, she devoted her entire life to the betterment of the Kennedy family and raising their children. However, her perspective on life greatly shifted following her husband's shocking assassination in 1968.

In Oppenheimer's 2015 book, "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream," he wrote that Ethel couldn't bear the grief of the Kennedy family tragedy and subsequently couldn't care for her grieving children either. And young RFK Jr. only added to his mother's woes with his rebellious streak. Their relationship eventually became yet another tragic detail of RFK Jr.'s life since she reportedly beat him with a brush to punish her son for his increasingly bad behavior. Ultimately, although Ethel enrolled RFK Jr. in one boarding school after another, he got kicked out of all of them.

In the environmental lawyer's own memoir, "American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family," he acknowledged his part in their fractured relationship. "My rebellious nature, and my inclination for pointing out her caprices may have sharpened her disfavor," RFK Jr. wrote. "My involvement with drugs after my father's death certainly inflamed it." However, the divisive politician and his siblings found it difficult to decipher Ethel's swiftly changing moods, with him admitting, "From my angle, her love didn't always feel unconditional." Despite everything, RFK Jr. tried to fix their complicated family dynamics.

