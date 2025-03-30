Bettina Anderson Goes Makeup Free Far More Often Than Kimberly Guilfoyle Ever Has

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a makeup girl, and there's nothing wrong with that. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée is pretty much always seen in public looking primped and primed, and although we know what Guilfoyle looks like without makeup, there are barely any photos of her not in full glam. But we've noticed Trump's new love, Bettina Anderson, is more open to a natural look. Anderson, who made headlines when she was spotted holding hands with Trump in December 2024, has been seen bare-faced far more often than Guilfoyle. In fact, the socialite's social media is flooded with gorgeous snaps showing her natural beauty, which makes sense, seeing as she told The Daily Front Row when asked what makes her feel most confident, "Knowing that I am competing with no one except for myself."

In 2020, Anderson showed how she practices self-care in a gorgeous no-makeup Instagram upload. She used a microdermabrasion device on her glowy bare skin while sitting in front of a mirror. The star had a little darkness under her eyes (which made her so relatable), but her lips were still naturally pink, and her eyes were defined as she wore what appeared to be semi-permanent lashes. Fans couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked. "Keep doing whatever you are doing! It's working!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Impeccable skin." And she's ditched cosmetics on social media plenty of other times, too.