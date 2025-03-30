Bettina Anderson Goes Makeup Free Far More Often Than Kimberly Guilfoyle Ever Has
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a makeup girl, and there's nothing wrong with that. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée is pretty much always seen in public looking primped and primed, and although we know what Guilfoyle looks like without makeup, there are barely any photos of her not in full glam. But we've noticed Trump's new love, Bettina Anderson, is more open to a natural look. Anderson, who made headlines when she was spotted holding hands with Trump in December 2024, has been seen bare-faced far more often than Guilfoyle. In fact, the socialite's social media is flooded with gorgeous snaps showing her natural beauty, which makes sense, seeing as she told The Daily Front Row when asked what makes her feel most confident, "Knowing that I am competing with no one except for myself."
In 2020, Anderson showed how she practices self-care in a gorgeous no-makeup Instagram upload. She used a microdermabrasion device on her glowy bare skin while sitting in front of a mirror. The star had a little darkness under her eyes (which made her so relatable), but her lips were still naturally pink, and her eyes were defined as she wore what appeared to be semi-permanent lashes. Fans couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked. "Keep doing whatever you are doing! It's working!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Impeccable skin." And she's ditched cosmetics on social media plenty of other times, too.
Bettina Anderson let her skin breath in the Bahamas
In 2023, Bettina Anderson's lavish lifestyle took her on a sunny vacation to the Bahamas, and she proudly showed off her makeup-free complexion in several Instagram Stories. In one breathtaking photo, which is still available via her highlights, the influencer posed in a strapless, deep pink bikini and unbuttoned, light pink linen shirt. Her natural beauty was obvious as she piled her dark hair on top of her head in a casual top knot to let her sans cosmetics face have its moment.
Anderson's tan complexion appeared lit from within as she posed in front of tropical foliage, and she clearly wasn't experiencing a breakout, redness, or hyperpigmentation. Anderson flashed a coy smile, and her eyebrows still held a gorgeous shape, though she clearly hadn't filled the ends in with a pencil. Her enviable bone structure took center stage, too, proving she doesn't need contour products to make her cheekbones prominent.
She was makeup-free during a skin treatment
One of the secrets to Bettina Anderson's acne-free, flawless complexion? Agnes skin treatments. In 2023, Pure Skin Palm Beach showed exactly what she looks like without makeup in an Instagram video as she underwent the beauty treatment with an expert. The social media influencer laid back with her eyes closed and her hair pulled back as the professional treated her skin, which was already glowing. She still appeared to be wearing lashes, though, suggesting she'd asked her salon for natural-looking eyelash extensions. Though her face was left a little red immediately after, Anderson's enviable complexion without foundation or concealer proved her treatments were working, as there wasn't a single blemish or imperfection on her face.
Anderson has also been open about the other beauty products that keep her looking youthful. She previously suggested to Palm Beach Illustrated that she's focused on keeping her skin hydrated, sharing she's a fan of Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum and Tammy Fender Bulgarian Lavender Body Oil.
Bettina Anderson posed bare faced in a swimsuit in 2018
Bettina Anderson was also sunning it up in the Bahamas in 2018 and ditched makeup again in a stunning vacation snap posted to Instagram. Anderson sat on a wall in an olive green one-piece, underscoring that she doesn't need to spend hours in the makeup chair to be camera-ready.
She posed with her long, balayage hair down, and it flowed over her shoulders. The Florida native didn't have a single flaw on her skin and proudly flaunted a natural shadow under her cheekbone that had us so envious. Anderson's lips were plump without lip gloss or heavy liner, and her eyes were still piercing, even though she clearly hadn't applied a thick line of liquid liner or a dramatic smoky eye. Her nose also appeared to have a natural highlight under the sun. "Truly beautiful," one fan commented on the natural beauty's upload. "Beautiful, beautiful girl," another wrote.
Her natural beauty shone through at Palm Beach
Bettina Anderson is clearly a girl who loves a natural look in a tropical locale. In 2018, she shared a fun, au naturel photo of her time in her native town, Palm Beach, Florida, while wearing a white bikini and carrying a surfboard. She captioned the Instagram upload, "Having a seriously good hair day," but she was having more than just a good hair day.
Anderson made it clear her flawless complexion was no fluke, as her healthy glow was obvious in the makeup-free snap. The socialite flashed a big smile as she ran across the beach with her plump, pink lips apart and her seriously white teeth on show. She didn't show signs of any type of dark circles under her eyes this time, and there weren't any hyperpigmentation patches she may need to treat, either. "Confidence and a smile are two of the most important things a girl can wear," she previously told The Daily Front Row, and this snap certainly proved that.
Bettina Anderson ditched cosmetics during an outdoor yoga session
It's a good idea to think twice about wearing makeup to the gym, and Bettina Anderson took that to heart in a 2018 Instagram upload. Anderson took her yoga workout outside and ditched cosmetics to allow her skin to breathe and sweat. For her poolside session, the socialite wore her hair in a messy top knot while wearing an all-white, athletic ensemble. She protected her eyes with oversized, square sunglasses — but her beauty was still obvious.
Her lips were still full as she struck a yoga pose, and although her skin had a little texture (which is totally natural), she still wasn't showing signs of the different types of acne breakouts or other skin issues, such as rosacea. She displayed a chiseled jawline without the help of bronzer. Not only did the star look gorgeous, but she also revealed her sense of humor. "Yoga is definitely a stretch for me.... I call this one 'instagram pose,'" she joked in the caption.
But, as stunning as she looks bare-faced, Anderson isn't always makeup-free. When she decides it's time to get glam, there are a few products she swears by. Amongst her favorites, according to her Shop My page? Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick, IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation with SPF 40, and ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Mini On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.