Don Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Lives A Really Lavish Life

It's no secret that Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — along with his four siblings — has only known a life of wealth and privilege. Thanks to his family money and his job as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Donald Jr.'s five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and his now-former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have also enjoyed lavish lifestyles. And like him, Donald Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, knows a thing or two about enjoying the finer things in life.

Donald Jr.'s relationship with the Florida socialite, who is nine years younger than him, had a controversial start. He and Anderson were first publicly spotted together in August 2024, but it was later reported that they had been seeing each other since June — long before he and Guilfoyle announced their breakup. After his dad won the presidential election, the engagement with Guilfoyle was officially off, and Donald Jr. went public with his romance with Anderson. The couple has since attended various events, including the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in January 2025, rubbing their romance in Guilfoyle's face with their flirty PDA. Anderson appeared to be getting close with his family as well, and she joined him and three of his kids when they watched the Super Bowl the following month. "They're certainly going strong. I could easily see them going the distance," a source told People. "Bettina seems great for him. She's truly beloved in Palm Beach and is just a nice girl. Everybody likes her."

However, what some may not know about Donald Jr.'s new ladylove is that she's been rocking designer clothing and diamond jewelry long before she started dating him. Let's take a look at Anderson's lavish life.