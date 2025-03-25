Don Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Lives A Really Lavish Life
It's no secret that Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — along with his four siblings — has only known a life of wealth and privilege. Thanks to his family money and his job as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Donald Jr.'s five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and his now-former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have also enjoyed lavish lifestyles. And like him, Donald Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, knows a thing or two about enjoying the finer things in life.
Donald Jr.'s relationship with the Florida socialite, who is nine years younger than him, had a controversial start. He and Anderson were first publicly spotted together in August 2024, but it was later reported that they had been seeing each other since June — long before he and Guilfoyle announced their breakup. After his dad won the presidential election, the engagement with Guilfoyle was officially off, and Donald Jr. went public with his romance with Anderson. The couple has since attended various events, including the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in January 2025, rubbing their romance in Guilfoyle's face with their flirty PDA. Anderson appeared to be getting close with his family as well, and she joined him and three of his kids when they watched the Super Bowl the following month. "They're certainly going strong. I could easily see them going the distance," a source told People. "Bettina seems great for him. She's truly beloved in Palm Beach and is just a nice girl. Everybody likes her."
However, what some may not know about Donald Jr.'s new ladylove is that she's been rocking designer clothing and diamond jewelry long before she started dating him. Let's take a look at Anderson's lavish life.
Anderson went to ultra-exclusive private schools in Florida before going on to study at Columbia
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson's family was part of Palm Beach, Florida's monied elite. Her late father, Harry Loy Anderson, served as president of Worth Avenue National Bank and dabbled in the restaurant business and real estate development. Her mom, Inger Anderson, runs their orange orchard and souvenir business, Palm Beach Groves, and, along with her late husband, is a longtime philanthropist. This not only meant Bettina and her five siblings got to grow up in a multimillion-dollar estate in an exclusive neighborhood in Palm Beach, but she also studied at prestigious private schools where the tuition fees exceeded the yearly income of some families.
Bettina went to Palm Beach Day School, now called Palm Beach Day Academy, where there is one teacher for every six students, and tuition can cost upwards of $35,000 annually. She then attended St. Andrew's School, a private day and boarding school in Boca Raton, where tuition for boarders can go up as high as $76,000 a year. After graduating high school, she was accepted at Columbia University, where she got her bachelor's degree in art history, criticism, and conservation.
Following the death of her dad in 2013, her mom, Inger, sold their family's historic lakefront estate for a staggering $11.88 million. Bettina has since moved out and bought a West Palm Beach home for $860,000. Though it's certainly no match for Donald Jr.'s impressive real estate portfolio, Bettina's home is still worth a little over twice the average prices of homes in the area.
She's got a wardrobe that most fashion girlies dream of
While Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have tried to keep things amicable in the public eye, their split has been undoubtedly messy, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he ditched her for a younger, blonder, and more stylish model reportedly more in line with daddy dearest's preference for his children's partners. Unlike Guilfoyle, who had plenty of fashion fails during her six-year relationship with Donald Jr., his new squeeze Bettina Anderson has been putting out banger after banger in terms of outfits since the couple debuted their relationship, with almost all of her looks boasting a hefty price tag.
Anderson rocked a $7,150 Elie Saab gown and massive diamond jewelry when she graced a New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago on the arm of Donald Jr. She then stepped out in a series of gorgeous designer outfits for President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities, including a $3.945 houndstooth Dolce and Gabbana skirt suit that she paired with a $5,500 mini Lady Dior bag. Anderson also brought glamour to one of Donald's rallies by donning a red Safiyaa pantsuit and a white Dolce & Gabbana coat. She flaunted her wealth — and taste — on social media in $3,590 plaid knit coordinates from St. John that likely will never appear in Guilfoyle's wardrobe and a $6,000 Dior bag.
The Palm Beach tastemaker's meticulously curated Instagram feed also shows her rocking more designer clothing and accessories from Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, and many other luxury brands. In a post, she revealed one of her favorite brands, describing herself as "forever and always a Carolina Herrera girl," alongside a montage of her pulling off various looks from the brand.
Anderson and Donald Jr. enjoyed a romantic getaway on a private island
Bettina Anderson is always jet-setting somewhere, whether it's for work or leisure. She could be working in Paris one day and enjoying drinks in a bikini in the Bahamas with her girls the next. She told Palm Beach Illustrated in 2016 that she liked to "jump on [her] brothers' plane and go spearfishing in The Bahamas" (we see you sneaking in that not-so-subtle brag, Bettina) and that her goal was "always to travel more." One memorable post from her many travels showed her riding on the back of a camel in Tangier, Morocco. In 2023, she and one of her sisters also enjoyed a "sistercation" in Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic, where villas start at $2,079 a night.
Traveling also appears to have become one of her favorite ways to spend time with her beau, Donald Trump Jr., as they've already gone on a few trips to Europe and the Caribbean within two months of them going public with their relationship. In December 2024, they reportedly headed to Venice, Italy. Though there are no pictures of them together from the trip, the socialite shared photos hinting that they enjoyed a gondola ride and ate at Cipriani during their stay. Two months later, Donald Jr. surprised his girlfriend with a romantic Valentine's getaway to Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that has served as the backdrop for several movies, including "Casino Royale" and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. Anderson didn't post Donald Jr. on social media during this trip either, but she gave her followers a glimpse into their vacation by posting photos of her catching a lobster in the ocean and exiting a helicopter.
Anderson boasts famous friends like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and throws lavish bashes
Whether as a socialite, philanthropist, model, or influencer, Bettina Anderson gets invites to plenty of lavish parties and events, giving her ample opportunities to rub elbows with celebrities such as Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. In 2024, Anderson hosted a Galentine's event with the fashion brand Alice + Olivia in support of the child welfare non-profit Selfless Love Foundation. The event was attended by Sánchez and featured gorgeous pink-and-red-themed decorations, foods and drinks, and a station where guests could decorate and personalize their hat souvenirs.
In March 2025, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend posted photos of herself at the Art Production Fund's annual gala, which was dubbed the "most coveted invite in New York" by Cultured magazine. The star-studded guest list also included actors Sophia Bush, Thomas Doherty, Larsen Thompson, and Waris Ahluwalia, and heiresses such as Hilton Rothschild and Ivy Getty of the billionaire Getty family. "Last night's magic at the Art Production Fund Gala with my best girls in NYC," Anderson wrote alongside the snap, proving how close she is to other heiresses and socialites.
Anderson gets plenty of free stuff but knows how to give back
Bettina Anderson's work as a model and influencer comes with plenty of perks, from event invitations and sponsored trips to free clothing, shoes, and accessories. For example, she was a guest at Hamilton Jewelers' 110th anniversary celebration back in 2022. In February 2024, she took to Instagram to show off the winter gear she received from the luxury clothing brands Maximilian and ML Furs & Luxury Skiwear, which included coats and snow boots. The photos and videos she shared also featured her riding and driving McLaren cars on the snowy terrain.
However, as the daughter of philanthropists, Anderson is also passionate about giving back and helping her community. She serves as the executive director of Paradise.ngo, formerly known as The Paradise Fund, a disaster relief nonprofit she and her brothers started. She also launched a media arm called the Project Paradise Film Fund, which supports conservation efforts in Florida. Speaking to Fashion Week Daily in 2022, Anderson opened up about her decision to follow in her parents' footsteps, saying: "One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and be a steward of the environment."
She went on to say, "My biggest dream is to live a significant life. A life of meaning and of purpose. Significance for me comes from serving and from being the kind of person who makes a difference in other people's lives." She added that as someone who has been given a lot, she sees it as one of her responsibilities to give back to the world.