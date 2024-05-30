What Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Like Without Makeup

If there's one thing we know for sure about Kimberly Guilfoyle, it's that she loves her glam. Heck, she loves it so much we may as well call her Kimberly Glamfoyle. That's because she's proven she's certainly not afraid to wear eye-catching makeup and clothing — even at the most inappropriate moments. The political figure, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., is rarely seen without a full face of makeup, including her signature heavily lined eyes and glossy nude lips. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that if it's what makes her feel confident.

In fact, Guilfoyle is such a fan of being made up that a source claimed to the Daily Beast in 2019 that she supposedly asked the hair and makeup team at her former Fox News gig to do her glam for events outside of the network. But, seeing as we're so used to seeing her all dolled up, we can't help but wonder what she really looks like when she wakes up in the morning before hitting the makeup chair.

Luckily though, we don't have to wonder. Though the former advisor to Donald Trump clearly isn't a fan of being spotted sans makeup, we have seen her a few times without her signature smokey eye and full-coverage foundation — and we have the photos to prove it. It turns out Guilfoyle is just as stunning without the cosmetics because her makeup-free snaps show she's a natural beauty born with clear skin and a cheek contour to die for.