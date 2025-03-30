What Has Chase Looney Been Up To Since Leaving HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous?

Jenny and Dave Marrs made the genius decision to bring along their long-time carpenter friend Chase Looney when they got the green light for "Fixer to Fabulous." The humble handyman quickly won the hearts of HGTV fans everywhere, but a freak accident left Looney without an eye and fearing to return to the spotlight. Fortunately, he gained the courage to rejoin the home improvement series until it was clear that he would no longer be a regular fixture on the show.

Looney hasn't been in an episode since the beginning of Season 4, which has had fans wondering what he's been up to. In a January 2023 post on Instagram, Looney wrote, "Flash back to a simple farm style table I did for a little show I used to be [a part] of," indicating that he's cut ties with the show. Dave Marrs was the one to clue us in on what Looney does now, commenting: "Miss you brother! So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!" Looney worked as a firefighter before joining the show, and an Instagram Story confirms that he's back in that line of duty.

According to another Instagram post — the latest on his feed, as of this writing — Looney is also building custom wood pieces, which he shared in the photos on the post. "For all of the messages I've received asking what I've been up to. Custom furniture made from locally milled walnut," he wrote. His bio on the platform has an inactive link to a website, with his company name, Chisel & Sawdust. It's unclear whether he's still in business, but his Facebook page describes the company as a family-owned woodworking business.

