Fox News' Katrina Campins Seemingly Stole Kimberly Guilfoyle's Makeup Routine
Katrina Campins is a TV veteran. Back in 2004, Campins was a contestant on the original season of Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice." Even though she didn't win, Campins has continued her onscreen successes, working for Fox Business on "Mansion Global" and appearing on other Fox News programs. During the "The Apprentice," however, Campins wasn't enthused about her appearance in front of the lens. "I felt like I looked like a disaster," she informed PR.com in 2005. "My grandmother was sending moisturizing cream to me saying, 'if you keep making so many faces, you're gonna wrinkle up before your time.'" While Campins does have a dedicated makeup team on Fox, unfortunately the excess amounts of makeup are super similar to Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup mistakes. Campins is rocking the same outsized, too-dark eyebrows along with an over-the-top smokey eye that has way too much liner on the bottom lid.
The Fox contributor seems to be embracing the Mar-A-Lago face trend, and her beauty approach also has her twinning with Lara Trump. Campins also wears similarly heavy makeup in photos on the website for her company, Campins Luxury Real Estate. Here, the overly dark eye makeup almost obscures her eyes completely.
Luckily, Campins' crew does tone down her TV makeup some days. For instance, in a February 2025 Instagram clip, while the prominent brows remained, they were lighter, as was Campins' eyeshadow. However, her dramatic, long lashes were reminiscent, but not quite as massive as Megyn Kelly's much-maligned 2016 fake lashes. "Beautiful," one fan said in a comment on the TV host's post.
Campins looks completely different makeup free
Rewinding back to Season 1 of "The Apprentice," Katrina Campins is wearing a lot less makeup. These experiences taught Campins a lot about life in the public eye. However, unlike her castmate Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had a tense relationship with Donald Trump, Campins wasn't interested in creating maximum drama. While she may not have liked her onscreen look, Campins' eyes in the opening credits looked amazing, and her thinner, dark brows were a perfect size and shape. Although Campins sometimes showed a penchant for too-thick eyeliner under her eyes during the episodes, it's nowhere near as much product as her current, Kimberly Guilfoyle-esque look.
Of course, 2004 was a long time ago, and Campins' beauty preferences may have changed over time. However, when Campins shows glimpses of a minimal or even makeup free look on her Instagram account, it's striking how different she looks. For instance, in a post from November 2022, Campins sported just a glossy lip alongside a post about the benefits of a recent Lasik eye surgery. Abstention from eye makeup for a period of time is part of the process, and without all that product, Campins' eyes looked so much larger. About six months later, Campins ditched the makeup for a sweet selfie with her son. Between her flawless skin, beautifully shaped brows, and dark lashes, her natural beauty was on full display. "And you're still gorgeous without make up!" proclaimed one fan.