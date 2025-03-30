Fox News' Katrina Campins Seemingly Stole Kimberly Guilfoyle's Makeup Routine

Katrina Campins is a TV veteran. Back in 2004, Campins was a contestant on the original season of Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice." Even though she didn't win, Campins has continued her onscreen successes, working for Fox Business on "Mansion Global" and appearing on other Fox News programs. During the "The Apprentice," however, Campins wasn't enthused about her appearance in front of the lens. "I felt like I looked like a disaster," she informed PR.com in 2005. "My grandmother was sending moisturizing cream to me saying, 'if you keep making so many faces, you're gonna wrinkle up before your time.'" While Campins does have a dedicated makeup team on Fox, unfortunately the excess amounts of makeup are super similar to Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup mistakes. Campins is rocking the same outsized, too-dark eyebrows along with an over-the-top smokey eye that has way too much liner on the bottom lid.

Advertisement

The Fox contributor seems to be embracing the Mar-A-Lago face trend, and her beauty approach also has her twinning with Lara Trump. Campins also wears similarly heavy makeup in photos on the website for her company, Campins Luxury Real Estate. Here, the overly dark eye makeup almost obscures her eyes completely.

Luckily, Campins' crew does tone down her TV makeup some days. For instance, in a February 2025 Instagram clip, while the prominent brows remained, they were lighter, as was Campins' eyeshadow. However, her dramatic, long lashes were reminiscent, but not quite as massive as Megyn Kelly's much-maligned 2016 fake lashes. "Beautiful," one fan said in a comment on the TV host's post.

Advertisement