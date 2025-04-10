Whatever Happened To Mia Wasikowska?

Like many little girls, Mia Wasikowska wanted to be a ballet dancer when she was younger. A performer at heart, after a dance injury she switched to acting when she was just fifteen years old. Although she began booking roles fairly quickly, her first experiences in the limelight were not easy ones. In an interview with The Guardian, the Australian-Polish actor explained, "The transition to Hollywood was difficult in having to let go of control of how I was perceived." "It's embarrassing to admit you care, but as a 20-year-old you do. Pimped out to a world of press, you can feel picked apart. Before, no one knew me," she said.

Wasikowska soon skyrocketed to fame. She is perhaps most famous for her role as Alice in Tim Burton's 2010 version of "Alice in Wonderland." The actor also appeared in other high-profile movies, such as the comedy-drama "The Kids Are All Right" and one of the best period romance dramas, "Jane Eyre."

However, since the late 2010s, Wasikowska has taken a step back from the spotlight. Her acting roles became less consistent, and many fans wondered what happened to her. For some actors, this would have been a major upset, but taking a step back from the limelight is just what Wasikowska wanted. She joined the list of A-list celebrities who seemingly disappeared from Hollywood, like Eva Mendes and Rachel McAdams, who you don't hear about anymore. Find out just what happened to Wasikowska after her heyday in Hollywood.